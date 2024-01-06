the earthquake raised the ground by 3-4 metres, ports unusable – breaking latest news

The victims

The tremors caused at least 110 deaths, around 200 missing and 500 injured, 27 of them seriously, on the Japanese east coast, facing Korea. It is the heaviest toll in Japan since the 9.0 magnitude earthquake on March 11, 2011, whose tsunami waves later caused the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

– The average sea level in the Noto control station: after the earthquake it dropped by more than 1 meter. The comparison

In the following days, satellite images and comparisons with photographs taken before the earthquake demonstrated how the energy released by the earthquake modified the coast, essentially increasing the surface of Japan by several square kilometers which were previously below the level of the sea as they have now emerged.

– The black boulders in the center of the photo were the breakwater of the beach. Now the sea has moved 200-300 meters back. The tsunami

Around 33 thousand people had to leave their homes damaged or destroyed. The tsunami following the main shock caused a freak wave that reached a maximum height of 4.20 meters after data analysis by seismologists and the Japanese Meteorological Agency.

– The port of Wajima before the earthquake: note on the left the height of the water near the quay – The same port after the earthquake: completely dry and now unusable One missing person due to the tsunami

The first wave reached the northern tip of the Noto peninsula only one minute after the main shock, thus leaving no time for residents to escape. According to the Coast Guard, at least one person is missing due to the tsunami wave.

– Boats thrown onto land by the tsunami in Suzu (Afp) Without electricity

In Ishikawa prefecture, over 24 thousand homes are still without electricity due to the collapse of overhead power lines.

