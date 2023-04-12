The Eastern Theater organized a three-day exercise around Taiwan Island. The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: Targeting “Taiwan Independence” separatist activities and interference by external forces are definitely not targeting Taiwan compatriots

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-12 11:33

The CCTV news client reported that the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council held a regular press conference today (12th). Regarding the recent three-day round-the-island exercise organized by the Eastern Theater Command, Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has recently organized a series of countermeasures in the Taiwan Strait and nearby sea and airspace, which is a collusion between the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces and external anti-China forces. The serious warning of provocation is a necessary action to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Zhu Fenglian pointed out that at present, the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces are constantly seeking “independence” provocations, and external forces are stepping up “using Taiwan to contain China“, which seriously damages the fundamental interests of the Chinese nation and the vital interests of compatriots on both sides of the strait, seriously endangers the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait, and severely impacts the peaceful reunification. prospect. All necessary actions we have taken to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity are aimed at separatist activities for “Taiwan independence” and interference by external forces, and are by no means aimed at Taiwan compatriots. At the same time, the majority of Taiwan compatriots should further realize the serious harm brought about by the provocation of “Taiwan independence” to the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait. Oppose “Taiwan independence” secession and interference by external forces, and jointly maintain the peaceful development of cross-strait relations.