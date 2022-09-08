Home World The ECB chooses the hard line: interest rates up 0.75 points
The ECB chooses the hard line: interest rates up 0.75 points

The European Central Bank takes the hard line: the Governing Council has decided to raise interest rates by 75 basis points: the reference rate therefore rises from 0.50% to 1.25% and the bank deposit rate ( for which the two-tier system has been suspended) at the ECB from 0.75% to 1.50%. This “step”, the official statement explained, “will ensure a timely return of inflation” towards the medium-term objective of two per cent.

In the future, the ECB expects to further increase the official cost of credit, in a perspective that seems to be that of risk management: “against the risk of a persistent increase in inflation expectations”, which today seem – at least as regards the medium to long term – under control. In any case, decisions will continue to be made “from time to time”.

The projections seem to require new steps. However, the return of inflation, although defined as “timely”, will not be very rapid: the projections of the ECB staff indicate an average inflation of 8.1% for this year, 5.5% for 2023 and for 2024 by 2.4 per cent. In the meantime, inflation is already showing its effects on growth through the reduction of purchasing power: GDP may rise this year by 3.1%, the next by 0.9% and in 2024 by 1.9 for hundred.

