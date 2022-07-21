Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Central Bank takes the hard line. It raised the cost of official credit by 0.50 percentage points, closing the phase of negative rates: the reference rate is now at 0.50% while the rate on deposits with the ECB is now at zero (from -0, 50). It is the first squeeze since July 2011.

The markets were expecting a rise of 0.25 basis points, although in the last few hours – and in the face of the economic situation in the Eurozone – the expectation of a more incisive rise has grown. “The Governing Council considered it appropriate to adopt an initial intervention wider in the normalization of the reference rates compared to what was reported in the previous meeting ”, explains the press release.

“This decision – he continues – is based on the updated assessment of the Governing Council on the risks of inflation and on the greater support provided by the ICTY for an effective transmission of monetary policy”. In essence, the shield has made it possible to raise the cost of credit without creating the risk of an overreaction on yields, in particular on those of Italy, affected in these hours by the political crisis.

The next steps of monetary policy will depend on the incoming data, even if the tightening will continue: “In the next meetings of the Governing Council, further normalization of interest rates will be appropriate”, explains the statement, suggesting that, aiming at normalization, at the moment you are not aiming for a monetary restriction.

The ECB also abandons any form of forward guidance, with a choice that could be criticized by investors and analysts – as happened for the Federal Reserve – because it creates the risk of increasing uncertainty about the next steps. It was a conscious decision: “Anticipating the exit from negative interest rates until today allows the Governing Council to move to an approach in which rate decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.”