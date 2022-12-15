Listen to the audio version of the article

The ECB has decided to raise interest rates by half a percentage point, bringing the rate on deposits to 2%, that on main refinancings to 2.5% and that on marginal loans to 2.75%. This was communicated by the central bank, with a move that follows that of yesterday’s Fed which brought rates to 4.25%/4.5 per cent. Quantitative tightening will also begin in March, the reduction of portfolio securities.

Therefore, the tightening of the ECB is also slowing down, as it raised rates by 75 basis points for two consecutive meetings, in September and October. It is a choice that should be read – like that of the Fed, for that matter – in terms of risk management and not as a sign of relaxation of the manoeuvre. «The Governing Council believes that rates still need to be raised significantly higher» and «at a steady pace», in order to reach «levels restrictive enough» to bring inflation to the 2% target quickly. At the same time, at the risk of generating some misunderstandings with the indication of a constant pace, the ECB however believes it must continue with its “meeting by meeting” approach, based on the data.

From the beginning of March, the ECB will also reduce the amount of securities in its portfolio, accumulated during the quantitative easing, but not those acquired through the pandemic plans to support the economy. Until the second half of 2023, the rate of reduction will be 15 billion a month, through the non-reinvestment of maturing securities. Thereafter the pace will be adjusted, if necessary, according to the economic situation. The details of the transaction will be communicated in February while “by the end of 2023 the Governing Council will also review its operational structure” in order to direct short-term interest rates as well. At that moment, the “point of arrival of the budget normalization process” may be clearer. The securities accumulated under the pandemic plan (Pepp) will be reinvested upon maturity at least until the end of 2024.

The December decision also takes into consideration the new macroeconomic projections of the ECB staff, which predict an average inflation of 8.3% in 2022 and 6.3% (from 5.5% expected in September) in 2023. The following year it will therefore pass to 3.4% and only in 2025 to 2.3%, the level foreseen in September for 2024. Therefore, based on the current situation, a return to the target is not foreseen over the horizon timeline relevant to monetary policy: further hikes are needed. Also because core inflation should go from an average of 3.9% this year to 4.2% (from 3.4%) next year and then only gradually fall to 2.8% (2.3%) in 2024 and 2.4% in 2025.

The restrictive manoeuvre, the price increases and the overall difficulties will almost certainly lead to a contraction in activity, which will be “relatively brief and shallow”, but will make growth “limited” in 2023: 0.5% (from +0.9 % estimated in September), after 3.4% this year. In 2024 it will return to 1.9% and in 2025 to 1.8%.