The Economic Impact of Remittances on Nicaragua’s Exodus

Title: Nicaraguan Exodus: Remittances from US Provide Crucial Economic Support

Subtitle: Increasing numbers of Nicaraguans seek opportunities and send vital remittances to family members abroad.

In an ongoing exodus triggered by political unrest and economic uncertainty in Nicaragua, hundreds of thousands of citizens have sought refuge in the United States. Humberto, a university student who fled the country, is one of many individuals who are sending remittances to support their families back home.

Humberto’s journey to Miami began thirteen months ago when he embarked on a treacherous journey through Guatemala and Mexico before turning himself in to the US Border Patrol. After spending a few weeks in detention, he was released thanks to the support of his aunt, who secured his release and arranged for him to work at a family restaurant in Miami while he awaits asylum.

Sending money back to his mother and younger brother in Nicaragua has become a top priority for Humberto. Previously earning only $350 a month in a clothing store, he struggled to cover his university expenses and help support his family. Now, with his newfound employment in the US, he can send approximately the same amount as remittances. However, Humberto hopes to secure asylum, continue his studies, and improve his financial situation.

Humberto’s story is just one among the 725,000 Nicaraguans who have left their country since 2018 due to sociopolitical crises, unemployment, and totalitarianism. The Customs and Border Protection Office estimates that over 200,000 Nicaraguans will cross the US borders between 2021 and 2022, with remittance sending being a common goal among them.

According to data from the Central Bank of Nicaragua, remittances from the United States have been surging, growing at a rate of over 80% until May. It is estimated that three out of every four dollars entering Nicaragua through remittances originate in the United States, followed by Costa Rica and Spain. In 2022 alone, total remittance income reached $2.47 billion. Ironically, the Ortega-Murillo regime has found itself relying on these remittances as a key economic pillar.

A recent publication titled “Indicators on the Nicaraguan economic situation in 2023: factors of dependency and pressure options” by the Inter-American Dialogue highlights the regime’s policy of expulsion and exclusion. The study conducted by political scientist Manuel Orozco reveals that remittances are projected to increase to $5 billion in 2023, constituting over 30% of the country’s GDP and benefiting around one million households.

The report emphasizes the significance of the United States as Nicaragua’s primary trading partner, despite the strained diplomatic relations between the two countries. Exports to the US account for 35% of Nicaragua’s GDP, with a significant portion originating from the free zone, a sector heavily influenced by American and Nicaraguan companies.

Economist Enrique Sáenz, who is in exile in Costa Rica, highlights the crucial role of family remittances in providing some relief for Nicaraguan families facing unemployment and high living costs. However, he also criticizes the regime’s rhetoric against imperialism while depending on the support and hard-earned dollars sent by Nicaraguans abroad.

The mass migration of Nicaraguans has contributed to the country’s low economic growth rate of 3% in 2022. Although macroeconomic figures may seem stable, many Nicaraguans struggle to make ends meet due to rising costs of basic necessities.

The report further reveals that Nicaraguans’ incomes have remained stagnant, with many families earning around $250 per month, while the annual cost of the basic food basket amounts to $6,000. Formal employment opportunities remain limited, leading to a growth in the informal sector. Those who fare well economically tend to be engaged in commerce or receive remittances.

As the Nicaraguan crisis continues, remittances from the United States play a vital role in sustaining the country’s economy and supporting the families left behind. While the political landscape remains uncertain, the desire for a better future and the commitment to help loved ones remain strong among Nicaraguans seeking refuge in the United States.

