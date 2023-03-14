Home World the effects of bad weather in San Bernardino – Corriere TV
World

the effects of bad weather in San Bernardino – Corriere TV

by admin
the effects of bad weather in San Bernardino – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) In the mountainous areas of San Bernardino, east of Los Angeles, United States, the roofs of some houses have collapsed due to the weight of the snow. California was hit by severe storms during the winter. Meteorologists have warned citizens of more storms, wind damage and potential power outages. (LaPresse)

March 14, 2023 – Updated March 14, 2023, 12:44 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Tropical Storm "Elsa" Approaches Over 4 Million Residents on the Florida Coast of the United States or Affects | Florida | Florida | Tropical Storm_Sina Technology

You may also like

The new French ambassador to China, Bai Yutang,...

War Ukraine Russia, news. Wagner: “We are inside...

Scholarships “Piero Gheddo”

Ziggy Alberts will present his new album in...

Malaise in the city: Cameroonian youth is disillusioned...

Aleksa Avramović on the eternal derby | Sports

The shortest flight in the world lasting 90...

The snacks are 70 years old, consumed by...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: More than 1.3 million...

Udinese News | Subtle towards confirmation: the next...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy