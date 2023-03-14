10
(LaPresse) In the mountainous areas of San Bernardino, east of Los Angeles, United States, the roofs of some houses have collapsed due to the weight of the snow. California was hit by severe storms during the winter. Meteorologists have warned citizens of more storms, wind damage and potential power outages. (LaPresse)
March 14, 2023 – Updated March 14, 2023, 12:44 am
