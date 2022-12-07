Home World The egg production rate has increased slightly, and the continued rise in egg prices remains to be seen | Eggs_Sina Finance_Sina.com
Source: Jintou.com

Recently, driven by market sentiment,eggThe spot market showed a rebound trend. As of December 6, the average price of eggs in the main production areas was 5.54 yuan/catties, an increase of 10.10 yuan/catties, or 1.81%, from 5.44 yuan/catties the previous day.

In terms of supply, the industry website shows that as of November, the number of laying hens on hand is about 1.111 billion, a decrease of 0.09% from October. The overall production capacity is still at a low level, and the egg production rate has increased slightly. There is little pressure on supply.

From the perspective of demand, as the New Year’s Day is approaching, the demand for eggs will improve under the boost of holiday demand, which will be bullish for egg prices. However, under policy pressure, the upward pressure on the prices of fresh products such as pork, poultry, and vegetables has increased, and the overall downturn in consumption this year will also limit the rebound in egg prices to a certain extent.

Therefore, the continuous rise of the spot price of eggs remains to be seen, and the market outlook is expected to fluctuate at a high level.

