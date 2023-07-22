The elections in Cambodia will not be real elections

On Sunday 23 July in Cambodia there will be elections to renew the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, which together with the other chamber, the Senate, has the power to appoint the prime minister. Officially there are 18 candidate parties, although it is already known which will be the winner: the People’s Party (PPC), which today occupies all the seats in parliament and is led by the current Prime Minister Hun Sen, who has governed the country continuously since 1998.

In his nearly 40 years in power, Hun Sen has transformed Cambodia into an authoritarian regime, limiting press freedom, persecuting and excluding opposition parties from electoral competition, and using the courts and security forces to intimidate political opponents. In February of this year Hun Sen had ordered the closure of Voice of Democracy, considered the last of the country’s independent media. In May, the Candlelight Party, which would have been the main opponent in this year’s elections, suffered repression, excluded for failing to submit the documents necessary to participate in the vote within the deadline (according to the party, these were spurious accusations).

Hun Sen, who is 71 years old, is a former commander of the Khmer Rouge, the followers of the Cambodian Communist Party, who between 1975 and 1979 imposed a violent dictatorship during which about 2 million people were killed (a quarter of the entire Cambodian population of the time, which today is 16.8 million inhabitants). He is also one of the longest serving heads of state or government in the world. He first gained power in 1985, then in 1993 he lost the elections against the Funcinpec party, led by Prince Norodom Ranariddh with whom he governed the country until 1997, when he organized a coup and had Ranariddh replaced with another member of the party.

From 1998 to 2017, the elections were always won by Hun Sen amidst irregularities, intimidation and lack of transparency in the vote: in those years, however, a credible opposition was still present. Two parties in particular, the National Ransom Party and Funcinpec, succeeded several times in putting the prime minister in difficulty: in 2003 his party, the People’s Party, obtained a relative majority but not the two-thirds majority necessary to govern and was forced to form a coalition with Funcinpec, while in 2013 it lost many seats to the National Ransom Party.

In 2017 there was a significant change. Afraid of losing the elections the following year, Hun Sen had the National Ransom Party, which had become the main opposition party, excluded from the vote, accusing him of wanting to overthrow the government and effectively creating a one-party system. In the 2018 elections, which the international community defined a farceHun Sen’s party won all the seats in the National Assembly.

The current political situation has not changed compared to 2018 and almost certainly neither has the result of the next elections.

Many dissidents, activists and key opposition leaders are currently in prison, under house arrest or have fled the country. In March, former National Ransom Party chairman Kem Sokha was sentenced to 27 years in prison for treason. Sam Rainsy, from the same party as Sokha, fled abroad and has not yet returned for fear of arrest. And in May the Candlelight Party, considered a direct continuation of the National Redemption Party, was precisely excluded from the elections.

Furthermore, in June the National Assembly unanimously approved the changes to the current electoral law that they will ban anyone who does not vote in July from standing as candidates in subsequent elections. It is a move that Hun Sen has called a way to convince candidates for public office to demonstrate their “civic responsibility”, but which has been seen by many as an additional way to ensure victory and avoid a possible boycott of the election by his opponents.