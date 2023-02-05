Article signed by @chefjocielibobinski Post signed by @chefjocielibobinski

Creme brulee It is a classic and very tasty dessert! Usually made with cream, eggs, sugar and vanilla, it is finished with a hard caramel coating. Thus, there is the perfect encounter between creamy and crunchy textures.

It appeared in France for the first time in 1692. However, this version was not accepted by the Spanish and English, who guarantee that they are responsible for this delicious creation. Previously, the sweet was prepared in the mouth of the stove, as if it were an English cream. Then it was placed in a bowl and covered with sugar. To caramelize, a hot metal plate called a salamander was used. Nowadays, the task of hardening the coating is done by a blowtorch.

The elegant crème brülée became a great success with the release of the film “The Fabulous Destiny of Amélie Poulain”, in 2002. In the film, the protagonist, after a sequence of events, realizes the importance of small gestures for human happiness. On the list of those little things she likes and feels good doing is the act of breaking the dessert frosting with a spoon.

“There are traits in everything we eat that tell stories, poems, habits… Food is like that”.

Check out a recipe:

Ingredients

5 excited

350 ml of fresh cream

100 ml of milk

⅓ of a cup of sugar (tea)

1 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

sugar to caramelize

preparation mode

Preheat the oven to 160°C (medium-low temperature).

Separate the whites from the yolks (the whites will not be used in this recipe, but you can save them to make an egg white pudding.).

Place the egg yolks in the small bowl of a stand mixer. Add the sugar and beat on high speed until you get a very light cream.

Stop beating and add the cream, milk and vanilla essence. Mix well with a spoon. Let the mixture rest for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, bring a pot of water to a boil over high heat. It will be used for the water bath.

With a spoon, remove all the foam that formed on the surface of the yolk mixture. Distribute the cream between six heatproof bowls (which can go in the oven) – they could be ramekins, those soufflé molds.

Arrange the bowls in a rectangular baking dish. Put the roasting pan in the oven and, before closing the door, pour boiling water into the baking pan, carefully, to bake in a double boiler. Let it bake for 40 minutes.

Remove the baking sheet from the oven and the bowls from the bain-marie. Let cool and refrigerate for at least 6 hours.

When serving, sprinkle sugar over the entire surface of the cream.

Put a tablespoon on the stove flame to warm up well. Use a glove, or a folded dish towel, so you don’t burn yourself!

Place the back of the hot spoon on the surface of the cream, making circular movements, to caramelize the sugar. If necessary, repeat this operation until the entire surface is caramelized, but do not let the sugar burn too much.