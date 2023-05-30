Home » The ElfFest Magic Festival from 23 to 25 June 2023
World

The ElfFest Magic Festival from 23 to 25 June 2023

by admin
The ElfFest Magic Festival from 23 to 25 June 2023

ElfFest is the Magic Festival of Fair Folk which takes place at Lanzo Turin (To) Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June, during the Summer Solstice.
Professional artisans display their magically themed handcrafted products.
You can find incense, herbs, natural soaps, costume jewellery, objects in copper, leather, terracotta and wood, fantasy clothing, mead and Hippocras for sale.
La nostra Gnoma Carmilla make up all the children of the party in an elfin way.
Magic educational walks and yoga for children by the fairy Selene and of the elf Helleboro. The sweet fairy and the mischievous elf accompany children and parents on a magical journey into the woods to discover its secrets, among elves, goblins, fairies and many other creatures. They teach young visitors the magical properties of herbs and trees, tell tales and ancient legends about the uses and customs of elves and fairies.
Storyteller with Celtic harp edited by Leaf Fairy.
Mentalism and Magic edited by Marco Bay.
Cartomantic divination by Arcana.
Divination with Runes edited by Maria Pia Fontana.
Exhibition panel on Witchcraft edited by Yume editoria.
Celtic weddings and baptisms (by reservation) by our Druids Dhiamuirne, Eilyr and Bellarot.
Games of skill, Celtic didactics with swords, sacred dances and historical fights by Order of the Griffin.
Archery didactics by the Griffon Archers.

Children’s afternoon walks on the Unicorn pony.
Shows with fire, juggling, interaction and poems by the Poet of Fire.
Tribal Dances edited by No Wall Sisters.
Show Wings of Light by Levannah girl.
Course in Elven Writing edited by Roberto Fontana.
Ancestral Boscotherapy “Meeting one’s Roots” by Bellarot (Debora Carniato).
Traveling shows by de The Fairy Court.
Magic-themed conferences and book presentations with: Vega Roze, EPAS, Cesare Minucci, Massimo Centini, Andrea Cogerino, Sara Boido, Bèllarot.
Live concerts with the best themed bands with The Clan (Irish Folk Rock), Folkamisera (Folk Rock).
Lighting of the Propitiatory Fire and ritualistics of the Summer Solstice.
Womb Ritual by the Druid Dayamurne.
Locanda Elfica at lunch and dinner by Proloco Lanzo.
Elven Open Bar open from 10 in the morning to late at night by Proloco Lanzo.

See also  "This is a provocation!" Russian Ministry of Defense: Britain submits a flight plan to Russia, and the route includes the skies over Russian territory!The consequences are entirely borne by the UK... | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Karim Benzema is offered 100 million euros in...

He killed his girlfriend’s father in Palermo, a...

In Palermo marathon of artists in memory of...

Udinese – Very active management, between the market...

Udinese – The exit market is in full...

Honorable Abira BONFOH, worker for the rights and...

I’m divorced and tired

Zorica Erić on drugs and alcohol | Fun

The final sentence received by Gheorghe Dincă

KOELLIKER Reached an agreement with Regis Motors for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy