The ElfFest Magic Festival from 23 to 25 June 2023

ElfFest is the Magic Festival of Fair Folk which takes place at Lanzo Turin (To) Friday 23, Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 June, during the Summer Solstice.

Professional artisans display their magically themed handcrafted products.

You can find incense, herbs, natural soaps, costume jewellery, objects in copper, leather, terracotta and wood, fantasy clothing, mead and Hippocras for sale.

La nostra Gnoma Carmilla make up all the children of the party in an elfin way.

Magic educational walks and yoga for children by the fairy Selene and of the elf Helleboro. The sweet fairy and the mischievous elf accompany children and parents on a magical journey into the woods to discover its secrets, among elves, goblins, fairies and many other creatures. They teach young visitors the magical properties of herbs and trees, tell tales and ancient legends about the uses and customs of elves and fairies.

Storyteller with Celtic harp edited by Leaf Fairy.

Mentalism and Magic edited by Marco Bay.

Cartomantic divination by Arcana.

Divination with Runes edited by Maria Pia Fontana.

Exhibition panel on Witchcraft edited by Yume editoria.

Celtic weddings and baptisms (by reservation) by our Druids Dhiamuirne, Eilyr and Bellarot.

Games of skill, Celtic didactics with swords, sacred dances and historical fights by Order of the Griffin.

Archery didactics by the Griffon Archers.

Children’s afternoon walks on the Unicorn pony.

Shows with fire, juggling, interaction and poems by the Poet of Fire.

Tribal Dances edited by No Wall Sisters.

Show Wings of Light by Levannah girl.

Course in Elven Writing edited by Roberto Fontana.

Ancestral Boscotherapy “Meeting one’s Roots” by Bellarot (Debora Carniato).

Traveling shows by de The Fairy Court.

Magic-themed conferences and book presentations with: Vega Roze, EPAS, Cesare Minucci, Massimo Centini, Andrea Cogerino, Sara Boido, Bèllarot.

Live concerts with the best themed bands with The Clan (Irish Folk Rock), Folkamisera (Folk Rock).

Lighting of the Propitiatory Fire and ritualistics of the Summer Solstice.

Womb Ritual by the Druid Dayamurne.

Locanda Elfica at lunch and dinner by Proloco Lanzo.

Elven Open Bar open from 10 in the morning to late at night by Proloco Lanzo.