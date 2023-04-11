The Elysium intervenes 24 hours after the president’s declarations Emmanuel Macron that back from Chinesewhere he met his counterpart Xi Jinpinghad declared that “Europeans must not be vassals of the USA“. And he does it by trying to resize the clear words of the head of state which certainly will not have pleased either Washington né A Bruxelleswhere instead the positions of Ursula von der Leyen remain firmly linked to those of the White House. Macron, sources of the presidency say, “has often said that the France it is not equidistant and United States and the Chinese. The USA are our allies, we share common values”.

The same sources then tried to explain the reason for such a decisive exit by the president who, during his visit, discussed at length the role of Europe with respect to the dossier which for the People’s Republic remains the most delicate and on which the United States continues to put pressure: Taiwan. “China is at the same time a partnerand competitor it’s a rival systemic”, but with it “we want to build a common agenda per reduce tensions and deal with major global and international issues”.

However, one point remains that characterized the entire mandate of the French president, made explicit several times even before the invasion of theUkraine ordered by Vladimir Putin: the need for more strategic autonomy of Europe. “Europeans – continue the sources – have their own interests and promote them in total transparency and loyalty with their international allies and partners. A sovereign Europe it is necessary for the balance of the world, whether it is tradeto promote our valuesof respect for rightOf development and maintenance of pace and of international security. Europe must be able to make its own heard independent voice“.

In this process of self-determination it is necessary for the European countries to establish their own relations with the great world powers, partially detached from their natural alliances with the so-called western block. It is a question, the sources explain, of “creating new cooperation opportunities to avoid block clash and promote a multilateralism effective, in a framework common to all those who want to act. This is the best way to involve China and avoid the fragmentation of the world“. And about the ‘hot topic’ of theIndo-Pacific they add: “We need to maintain an open Indo-Pacific, based on respect for international rules in the face of global challenges. Macron and Biden agree on this goal. They talked about it before the French president’s mission to Beijing”. For the Elysée, “protecting the stability of the international order” also means “preventing China‘s involvement in the war in Ukraine and associating it with the negotiating efforts for a lasting solution”. Which is also equivalent to avoiding “the increase of risks in the Taiwan Strait. Macron spoke to Biden about this too and clearly told President Xi Jinping that the question of Taiwan must be dealt with through dialogue”.