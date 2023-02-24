In his attempt to break the political embargo on Syria, the president Bashar Al-Assad recently made his first trip abroad after the disastrous earthquake in Oman, where he met the sultan Haitham bin Tariq. While Assad requested the meeting, the sultan expressed his hope that Syria’s ties with all Arab countries would return to normal soon.

This meeting could be considered on the one hand the start of a process for Arab countries to engage politically with Syria and even more an attempt by Syria to promote relations with Arab countries. Ties between Syria and Oman have been only partially severed over the past few years, and Oman was one of the first countries to send an ambassador to Syria in 2020. So regardless of the public statements and perceptions of a major breakthrough in restoring Syrian relations with Arab countries, the meeting is more of an attempt to promote the image of two countries that have actually maintained balance your ties. Oman has, on the other hand, always been successful in influencing quietly, behind the scenes, many issues including the Iranian-US negotiations over the years.

While the earthquake catastrophe is used as justification from Syria to try to break down political taboos and encourage other countries to engage under the humanitarian cover, Assad faces the challenges of the US official position, live sanctions and the Caesar Act which makes it extremely difficult for the international community to engage. To this must be added the perception ofRussian and Iranian influence about Syria. Right now, opening doors with the Arab world is a good thing strategic step, even though they may not have enough leverage to move the US position. Oman is an almost obvious first step given their experience building back channels to influence the United States and gain the trust of the Iranians.

In this framework, Qatar is also in the right position to carry out the role of mediator o sponsor back-channelbut when it comes to Syria, Qatar is one of the very few Arab countries that maintains a anti-Assad stance. Again, tactically this leaves Oman as the best option to help the Syrians seek a change in policy of the United States. That’s not to say it will be easy, particularly given connections to Russia and Iran and the fact that Syria is Russia’s proxy port on the Mediterranean.

While Oman may be the conduit for the message, the earthquake catastrophe along with internal challenges, socio-economic hardships and security threats such as the return of Daesh combine to form the right conditions for Syria to promote the need for lift the sanctions and the Caesar Act. But Syria is also expected to demonstrate its intentions to cooperate in the fight against drug trafficking in the region and to fight the terrorist groups that have begun to show their presence by attacking some cities in Syria. Only by demonstrating its intention to dialogue could Syria find some valid interlocutors that they can follow her in her battle against the sanctions that are gripping her.