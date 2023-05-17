The emerging Italian scene will be presented at Primavera Pro

He Pimavera Pro will welcome the proposals of the Italian groups European Vampire, Dagger Moth y Guatemala. The concerts will take place in different parts of the city of Barcelona.

He may 31 you can enjoy the proposals on stage Day Pro in it Pati de las Dones of the CCCB, open to industry professionals and also to the general public. On the other hand, the Night Pro will be held on June 1 in the Forum Park within the programming of Primavera Sound.

The emerging Italian talent lands at Primavera Pro. The three formations this year are European Vampirewhose sound oscillates between post-punk and electronica; Dagger Motha band with a unique ability to create mysterious atmospheres and Guatemalaa proposal that fuses electronic and rock elements.

Who European Vampire? A tormented soul, an evocative electronic duo of decline and rebirth. Hedonistic and elusive, he represents sin and redemption in his music. With seductive lyrics in different languages, European Vampire embody the fusion of unusual styles. A fantasy that seeks to redeem the sins of contemporary society.

Dagger Moth found inspiration in the pandemic to create "The Sun Is A Violent Place". Sara Ardizzone, leader of the band, mixes loops, noises and melodies in a chaotic but structured balance. Guatemala, project indie from the Apulia region, combines pop and funk rhythms in his music. With two singles released, they offer a modern take on the Italian musical tradition. In 2021 they participated in prominent events and have continued to be active in 2023 with concerts at the San Nicola Stadium and the publication of seven songs.