The EmigraSON Festival announces dates and a confirmed first

This initiative, promoted by five young Galician emigrants in the Belgian capital, was held for the first time in 2023 with the intention of being a place of cultural exchange for the Galician community that lives there. It was an event that included the participation of some of the most important music groups in Galicia, such as Caamagno family, Berto, The Rapants, Cassandra Rows o Crepes. A night that turned out to be a complete success, and for which tickets had sold out in just fifteen minutes. In addition, various events were held free of charge, such as a foliate or an oral and music show by Celso Fernandez y Benxamin Otero.

For this second edition, the festival moves its location from the Embassy Hall to La Tricoterie, thus increasing its capacity to 500 people. Likewise, in addition to the support of the MEPs Ana Miranda and Nicolas Casares, they add that of the Xunta de Galicia and Deleite. In addition, the organization has confirmed, through its social networks, the first group that will make Brussels vibrate in 2024: The Rapants. The Muradan group will repeat the experience in Brussels, and they will do so to celebrate the concert that will close the tour of “The heart as an after”.

More names on the poster will be revealed soon, as well as the cultural activities that will complement the experience. Likewise, they announce that tickets will go on sale soon, communicating the exact date through their social networks (Instagram and Twitter) as well as on the website. www.festivalemigrason.com