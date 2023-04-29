The employee who refused to send an ambulance continues to work at the Health Center Info

The accused employee of the Emergency Medical Service of the Banjaluka Health Center DA (60), who as a dispatcher reported to Nemanja Cvijić, the brother of Srđan Cvijić (31) from Srbac, who later died, is still employed in this service, but no longer does that job .

It was confirmed for “Independent newspaper” from the Banjaluka Health Center, after the District Public Prosecutor’s Office of Banjaluka said that DA was accused of not providing medical assistance, and the indictment was confirmed by the Basic Court in Banjaluka.

“At the time when Srđan Cvijić’s brother made a phone call requesting the intervention of the Emergency Service, the employee of our DA institution was assigned to the duties of a nurse – dispatcher in the Emergency Medical Service with an educational center. She now works as a nurse in the outpatient clinic, in the Emergency Medical Service help, and is not assigned to the tasks of the dispatcher”, it was said to “Nezavisne novine” from the Banjaluka Health Center.

As they remind, a procedure to determine disciplinary responsibility was carried out against this worker.

“The Disciplinary Commission made a decision and imposed a disciplinary measure with the largest possible fine”they point out from the Banjaluka Health Center. It is a fine in the amount of 20 percent of the basic salary for three months.

The Banjaluka Health Center points out that workers with many years of service and experience are assigned to the jobs of nurses/technicians in the dispatch center, who, they add, perform their work expertly and professionally.

“Regardless of all the professional education they undergo and the years of work experience they have gained while working in their jobs, the employees at this workplace, when talking to another party, assess the situation solely on the basis of verbally received information about the patient, whom they do not see at the time, which they makes work and decision-making even more difficult”say the Banjaluka Health Center.

The indictment against DA states that she received the call after Nemanja Cvijić called the phone number of the Emergency Medical Service.

“He informed that his brother Srđan Cvijić has an asthma attack for the second night in a row, that he cannot breathe, that he cannot walk, that he is normally asthmatic, that he has had attacks before, but that they have never been this big, and that he is not helping him. the drug ventolin, and requested that the medical team come to Petra Mećava Street with an ambulance to pick up his brother, and she did not direct the mobile medical team of the Emergency Medical Service to the required medical intervention.the indictment states.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, she told Nemanja Cvijić to bring her brother by car, and after Nemanja told her he didn’t have a car, she told him to take a taxi or call someone else.

“After that, Srđan Cvijić was brought by taxi to the Emergency Medical Service of the Banjaluka Health Center and admitted to this service on September 29, 2020, 50 minutes after midnight without signs of life, unconscious, pulse and breathing, wide pupils, blue (cyanotic) , and he was diagnosed with cardiac arrest, after which he was transferred to the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska – Banjaluka, where he died at 1:25 a.m. it is pointed out in the indictment.

