According to SunSirs monitoring: at the beginning of this montheggThe price was 12.33 yuan/kg, and the price of eggs at the end of this month was 11.38 yuan/kg, a price drop of 7.70%, and a price increase of 13.69% compared with the same period last year.

In November, the supply of eggs may have decreased month-on-month, and the supply of goods in production areas is generally limited. Affected by the weak callback of egg prices, the willingness to eliminate chickens on the breeding side has become stronger, and the amount of old chickens eliminated has increased recently. According to the calculation based on historical replenishment, the number of new laying hens in November and December decreased month-on-month.

Entering December, the demand for eggs has improved due to the holiday demand boosted by New Year’s Day and Spring Festival. Judging from the recent market performance, terminal demand is still weak. The short-term egg price and demand interact with each other. When the egg price rebounds, the demand will drop, which will restrain the egg price from continuing to rise; when the egg price falls, the demand will increase, supporting a slight rebound in the egg price.

At present, the fundamentals of eggs are gradually turning into short-term weak supply and demand. The end of the year will be the peak consumption season, but the growth rate is limited. It is expected that the price of eggs may be dominated by strong fluctuations.

