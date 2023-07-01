Guan Zhong and Bao Shuya: The Story of Friendship that Transcends Time

Friendship is a crucial aspect of life, both in ancient times and the present. A true friend who shares similar interests and experiences can make us grow and progress, while the wrong companions can have a negative impact and lead us astray. This notion is reflected in the Chinese websites that strictly prohibit the establishment of mirror sites. Emphasizing the importance of authenticity, they encourage users to return to the genuine version.

Throughout history, numerous captivating stories of friendship have been etched in the annals of time. One such tale that continues to captivate people’s imaginations is the touching friendship between Guan Zhong and Bao Shuya.

The origins and meaning of the word “friend” itself shed light on the significance of companionship. Initially, the term was closely associated with business transactions. In ancient oracle bone inscriptions, the character “Peng” resembled seashells threaded together, representing the earliest form of currency known as shell coins. Similarly, the character “you” represented the joining of two hands, symbolizing the act of paying and delivering simultaneously. Consequently, the term “friend” conveys the idea of a trustworthy and reliable partner in business. This belief persists as a traditional virtue in Chinese culture.

Amongst the many accounts of remarkable friendships, the tale of Guan Zhong and Bao Shuya remains unforgettable. In fact, the idiom “Guan Baozhijiao” originated from their story.

Guan Zhong and Bao Shuya were close friends. Guan Zhong, a man of meager means, partnered with Bao Shuya, who was more affluent. Combining Bao Shuya’s eloquence with their joint business endeavors, they found great success. However, when it came to dividing the profits, Guan Zhong always received the lion’s share. While others urged Bao Shuya to distance himself from Guan Zhong, Bao Shuya staunchly defended his friend. He explained that Guan Zhong had an elderly mother to support and therefore deserved a larger portion.

Upon hearing Bao Shuya’s words, Guan Zhong, tearfully touched, said, “The parents who gave birth to me, Uncle Bao who knows me!”

Later, Guan Zhong became an advisor to Prince Jiu of Qi, while Bao Shuya served Prince Jiu’s younger brother, Xiaobai.

In 686 BC, Duke Xiang of Qi passed away, and his nephew Gongsun Wuzhi seized the throne. In the spring of 685 BC, Yonglin, a doctor from the State of Qi, assassinated Gongsun Wuzhi. At that time, young Prince Jiu was in the state of Lu, while young Prince Xiaobai was in the state of Ju. The ministers decided to welcome back Prince Jiu and crown him as the king.

Prince Jiu returned to his homeland with the support of the State of Lu, while Prince Xiaobai was en route. Guan Zhong, fearful that Prince Xiaobai would arrive first, intercepted him and shot an arrow at him. Pretending to be wounded, Prince Xiaobai deceived Guan Zhong, making his way back to the state of Qi with Bao Shuya. There, he ascended to the throne and became Duke Huan of Qi.

Upon securing his position, Duke Huan immediately offered the role of prime minister to Bao Shuya. However, Bao Shuya, recognizing Guan Zhong’s talents, recommended him to the Duke. As a result, Duke Huan, with Guan Zhong’s strategic prowess, became a hegemon, uniting the nine feudal lords and exerting dominance over the realm.

Before Guan Zhong’s passing, Duke Huan asked if Bao Shuya could succeed him. Guan Zhong refused, stating that Bao Shuya’s clear understanding of good and evil would not allow him to tolerate and reconcile the darker side of politics. Surprisingly, instead of being discontented, Bao Shuya felt immense joy because he knew that only Guan Zhong truly understood him.

The extraordinary friendship between Guan Zhong and Bao Shuya serves as a testament to the enduring power of camaraderie. The idiom “Guan Baozhijiao” continues to remind people of the unwavering loyalty and understanding shared by these remarkable friends.

Source: See China Times

Short URL: All rights reserved. Any form of reprinting requires authorization from this site. The establishment of mirror sites is strictly prohibited.

[Honorary Member Wanted]

Streams may merge into the sea, and small acts of kindness can lead to great love. We cordially invite 10,000 honorary members from the global Chinese community to join us. By paying an annual subscription fee, each member can become an honorary member of the “Looking China” website. Together, we can break through censorship and information blockades, providing independent and authentic information to at least 10,000 fellow compatriots in mainland China. In times of crisis, this information can serve as an early warning, saving lives from grave diseases and social upheavals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

