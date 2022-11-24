Since the outbreak of the Russia-Uzbekistan conflict, the European Union has followed in the footsteps of the United States and imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia. However, the backlash of the sanctions has caused European countries’ energy supply to be tight, prices to soar, and the finances of many European countries to be tight.

Germany’s new net debt expected to soar in 2023

The German Bundestag is expected to pass a government budget totaling 476 billion euros on the 25th of this month. Affected by the energy crisis, Germany’s new net debt in 2023 is expected to reach 45.6 billion euros, far exceeding the previous estimate of 17.2 billion euros. Finance Minister Lindner has repeatedly emphasized that Germany will re-implement the “debt brake” clause in the German Constitution in 2023. According to the German constitution, the German fiscal deficit cannot exceed 0.35% of the gross domestic product, unless special economic circumstances occur. After the outbreak of the new crown epidemic, Germany launched an economic rescue package in 2020, suspending compliance with the above terms. To avoid violating its promise to return to the “debt brake”, the German government has set up “special funds” separate from the regular budget, including 100 billion euros for military modernization and 200 billion euros for a package of expenditures such as energy subsidies.

Italy’s current account swings from surplus to deficit amid high energy prices

According to data released by the Bank of Italy on the 22nd local time, from October 2021 to September 2022, Italy’s “current account” will have a deficit of 9.1 billion euros. Italy’s central bank pointed out that Italy’s international trade fell sharply from a surplus of 69.6 billion euros to a deficit of 9.9 billion euros, mainly due to high energy commodity prices.

Energy subsidies will lead to about 7.5 billion euros in the Dutch government budget gap

According to Dutch media reports on the 22nd local time, Dutch Finance Minister Kag submitted the government’s autumn budget memorandum to the House of Representatives the day before, saying that a series of measures introduced by the Dutch government to help companies and the public cope with the energy crisis will cost about 7.5 billion euros. The shortfall in government budgets is set to widen further if energy prices continue to rise.