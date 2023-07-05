The Englishman attacked the audience at Wimbledon because they were cheering against Novak Djokovic | Sport

Even the English don’t like Novak Djokovic, but Andy Dunn told them – while they hope for defeats of the Serbian tennis player, they can only look at the sky and pray!

“Not that Djokovic erases the pathos of his opponents at Wimbledon…”, is the title of the article by English journalist Andy Dan on “Miror” on the occasion of the spectacular start of the most famous Grand Slam for the best Serbian tennis player.

The English journalist did not fail to notice how comical the scenes were in which, during the match with Pedro Kačina, the Serbian tennis player wiped the floor with a towel and helped the staff to dry the grass because of the rain that was falling. but he also noted that the Argentine tennis player was “another hopeless victim of Novak Djokovic”.

“Ten years have passed since Djokovic lost a match on the center court and now with the victory over Kačina he has reached 40 victories in a row in front of the royal box. You never know – if he wins a few more matches, maybe the audience on the Central Court will accept the best tennis player in history!”, Andy Dunn wrote ironically and noted that almost everyone in the first round was rooting for Pedro Kacin, or against Novak Djokovic.

In fact, as he sees things, the biggest challenge for Novak is not Carlos Alcaraz, Danil Medvedev, Janik Siner or Kasper Rud… “He came here, won the tournament seven times and as things stand it seems that he will take his eighth title next week. The biggest the threat to Djokovic is a surface that has become dangerous because they did not react,” he stated, and at the end with a quote in which Novak points out that he hopes he can win a new title, he ended with the words: “The audience on the Central Court can be completely sure of that !”

Novak Djokovic’s next match at Wimbledon is scheduled for Wednesday against Jordan Thompson. If Andy Dunn is to be believed – there is only one thing Novak can be afraid of. Rain!



YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR NOVAK'S DEFEAT FOR 10 YEARS… AND YOU LOVE HIM? The Englishman DESTROYED the audience at Wimbledon with his text – Djokovic is PATOSING you!

