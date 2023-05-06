The entire spa in Serbia was sold Info

The complex of about 5,000 square meters of the company “Romulijana” in Gamzigradska banja was advertised for sale for the fifth time and finally got a buyer.

Jasna M. is the new owner of the company Romulijana, which includes Gamzigradska banja, the Agency for Licensing Bankruptcy Trustees announced, Kurir reports. It was sold for about 41.3 million dinars or 351,500 euros.

The spa got the owner from the fourth attempt at an initial price that is 40 percent lower than the previous one of 72.3 million dinars.. The new owner will dispose of 12 buildings, the area of ​​which is about 5,000 square metersas well as disputed rights to four cadastral parcels registered in the cadastral municipality of Gamzigrad.

Among the objects are Kastrum hotel, sports fields, as well as a source of medicinal water near Crni Timok, which has been used for more than a century. Back in September 2010, the Government of Serbia reached a conclusion that predicted the privatization of Romuliana. After that, the Privatization Agency made a decision to restructure the company, and in 2016, she filed a proposal to initiate bankruptcy proceedings due to her inability to pay for a long period of time.

Gamzigrad spa in eastern Serbia it was also up for auction last year, when the Agency for Licensing Bankruptcy Trustees announced that the initial price of the resort near Zaječar was 103.2 million dinars.

It seems that the spa was given for nothing, but some experts believe that it is for facilities like these, which have been out of service for years, better find a buyer at such a low price, but for the deterioration to continue. Potential buyers have inquired about this company in the past, but so far no one has paid a deposit, and there is still interest and it is expected that the company could be sold in April.

