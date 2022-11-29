The envoy of Republic Vincent Nigro he is the new spokesman for the foreign minister Antonio Tajani. An expert in foreign policy and Libya, Nigro will take up his duties at the Farnesina from 1 December, on the eve of the Med Dialogues, the annual international event promoted by the Ministry and the Institute for International Political Studies (Ispi), scheduled for this year on 2 and 3 December in Rome. This was communicated by the minister’s staff.