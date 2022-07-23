Original title: Burst! The epidemic in Japan is urgent, and the medical alert has been raised to the highest level! WHO warns: Deaths will continue to rise! How much will the monkeypox epidemic spread again?

The global epidemic situation is facing a “double test”.

The first is a new round of global infections triggered by the highly contagious Omicron. The number of newly confirmed cases around the world has increased for 6 consecutive weeks. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that countries are likely to see more hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks. Among them, the situation in Europe and the United States is particularly severe. On July 21, local time, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, the cumulative number of new crown infections in the United States exceeded 90 million. In addition, New Zealand is also suffering from a new round of new crown epidemics, and the number of new crown deaths in seven days has reached a record high.

At the same time, the situation in Japan is not optimistic. On July 22, data released by Japan showed that there were 195,000 new confirmed cases of new crowns in Japan in a single day, setting a historical record for three consecutive days. On the same day, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has raised the medical alert level to the highest level.

In addition, the monkeypox epidemic is still spreading. According to WHO data, 14,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide, with five deaths reported in Africa. WHO’s emergency committee is assessing whether the monkeypox outbreak constitutes an “international public health emergency”. So far, WHO has not announced the decision of the meeting.

Coronavirus infection tide recurrence

A new round of global new crown infections continues.

The latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO) shows that the number of confirmed cases of the new crown reported globally has increased for six consecutive weeks, and the number of confirmed cases worldwide has doubled in the past six weeks. The WHO said the global wave of infections was largely driven by the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5, the most contagious variant detected to date.

The global death toll from Covid-19 is also rising along with the surge in infections. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that more cases means countries are likely to see more hospitalizations and deaths in the coming weeks.

Tedros further stated that the new coronavirus will continue to develop, and all preparations must be made for it, and new mutant strains may be exposed in the future. It is worried that many Western countries have completely abandoned epidemic prevention and control and monitoring.

Among them, Europe has once again become the “epicenter” of the global epidemic because it has abandoned most of the epidemic prevention measures. According to WHO data, the number of new crown infections in Europe has tripled in just six weeks, the number of new cases in the region accounts for almost 50% of all new cases globally, and the number of new deaths is also Climbed, with 3,950 new deaths in a single week, 90.5% of which were people aged 65 or older. Experts from the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention believe that Europe is already in a new round of epidemics.

At present, various indicators of the epidemic in the United States have also shown an “rising tide”. The latest weekly epidemic report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that the number of confirmed cases, deaths and hospitalizations of the new crown in the United States increased by 15.7%, 12.6% and 14.4% respectively from the previous week. A total of 2,565 counties in the United States are classified as medium-high-risk areas, and more than 85% of Americans live in these areas.

On July 21, local time, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the cumulative number of new crown infections in the United States exceeded 90 million. This means that, on average, one in every 3.6 Americans has been infected with the new crown virus.

This wave of infections has spread to the White House. The White House issued a statement on the 21st saying that President Biden has tested positive for the new crown virus and will be quarantined at the White House. Previously, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Secretary of State Blinken also tested positive.

The White House’s outbreak coordinator, JHA, said that it is not yet known how Biden was infected, and that the White House doctor will release his ongoing assessment of Biden’s condition.

In addition, according to the latest Reuters report, New Zealand is also suffering from a new round of the new crown epidemic. The death toll of the new crown in seven days has reached 151, which has reached a record high, and the elderly are particularly vulnerable. New Zealand’s Ministry of Health issued a statement on July 22, local time, saying that 26 people had died of new coronary pneumonia in the past 24 hours, all of whom were over 60 years old. The country’s total population is 5.1 million.

Japan is in a hurry

Japan and South Korea in Asia are also facing the test of a new wave of epidemic infections.

On July 22, Japan reported 195,161 new confirmed cases of the new crown, and the number of new cases has hit a record high for three consecutive days. Among them, 22 of Japan’s 47 prefectures have a record number of confirmed cases in a single day.

This wave of outbreaks in Japan was also caused by the highly contagious Omicron BA.5 subvariant, with Tokyo, Osaka and other Japanese cities seeing record numbers of new cases in a single day.

According to the statistics of the Japan Broadcasting Association TV station, Tokyo, Japan reported 34,995 new confirmed cases on the 22nd, which has exceeded 30,000 for two consecutive days and continues to hit a record high. On the same day, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government has raised the medical alert level to the highest level. At present, some testing institutions and fever clinics in Tokyo have been unable to accept patients.

On July 22, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced that free antigen kits will be distributed to patients in fever clinics, allowing people to test themselves, and those with mild and asymptomatic symptoms will be isolated at home.

According to Japan’s “Asahi Shimbun” report on July 21, Osaka Prefecture Governor Yoshimura Yoshinori said that BA.5 is highly contagious, and I am afraid that the number of new cases will continue to increase.

The surge in the number of infections has posed a major test for the Japanese medical system. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said that in order to make room for new patients, recovered patients will be arranged to leave the hospital as soon as possible, and that coordination with hospitals and medical staff will be strengthened.

Osaka Prefecture Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura has called for young people to get vaccinated against the new crown virus, saying that Osaka’s medical system is under pressure.

In addition, in Okinawa Prefecture, the utilization rate of guaranteed beds two weeks ago was less than 50%, and reached 74% on the 19th; Kumamoto Prefecture expanded from 33% two weeks ago to 65%. The bed tension is increasing.

In this regard, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hiroichi Matsuno said that he will do his best to support the medical and health system, and give priority to protecting elderly groups with a higher risk of severe illness.

At the same time, Japanese Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto warned that once the occupancy rate of Japanese hospitals is close to the limit, the Japanese government may take effective and powerful measures, such as restricting the movement of people.

On July 21, Kyodo News reported that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare is discussing the launch of the fifth dose of the new crown vaccine this fall. The current plan is to use a future vaccine against the Ormicon strain. The subjects are mainly the elderly and people with a high risk of severe disease such as chronic diseases.

Monkeypox outbreak rages

One wave has not settled, and another has risen. Currently, the United States is facing the rapid spread and spread of monkeypox virus.

The number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States is rising sharply, with more than 2,100 suspected or confirmed cases of monkeypox reported nationwide, according to the latest data from the CDC. Confirmed or suspected monkeypox cases in the United States rose more than 100% in the week from July 11 to 16, jumping from 866 to 1,814.

According to US media reports, the monkeypox virus is spreading rapidly across the United States due to “clustered events”, such as music festivals, pool parties, bathhouses, etc. Now, public health officials in hard-hit areas are calling for more vaccines to help control the spread.

Lori Tremmel Freeman, CEO of the American Association of County and City Health Officials, said that there are two main reasons for the rapid rise in the number of confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States: First, large dances and pool parties may become “monkeypox virus hotbeds”, triggering clusters. Second, the number of vaccines in the United States is limited now, and it can only give priority to high-risk groups, and large-scale preventive measures cannot be taken at present.

It further said that delivering more vaccine doses across the country, especially in cities and counties where cases have risen sharply, could help slow the spread of the virus. Although monkeypox is not a sexually transmitted disease, it is transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, and in the current outbreak, the virus is spreading mainly among men who have sex with men.

Due to the rapid increase in monkeypox cases in the United States, the current supply of vaccines in the United States is still in short supply. Rochelle Warrenski, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the number of vaccines arriving is still lower than expected.

As of Tuesday, more than 190,000 doses of the Jynneos vaccine had been released from the Strategic National Stockpile to support the monkeypox response, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Nearly 7 million doses of the vaccine have been ordered in the U.S. since the monkeypox outbreak, but only 372,000 doses have arrived, with millions expected to arrive next year, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The ministry’s additional 2.5 million doses of the vaccine will not arrive until 2023.

Globally, the monkeypox epidemic is still spreading. On the 20th local time, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that 14,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported worldwide, including 5 deaths reported in Africa.

In response to the current monkeypox epidemic situation, the WHO Emergency Committee held a meeting on July 21, local time, to reassess whether the current monkeypox epidemic constitutes an “international public health emergency”. So far, WHO has not announced the decision of the meeting.

Tedros said that regardless of the committee’s recommendations, WHO will continue to do everything in its power to support countries in preventing the spread of the epidemic.

On June 25 this year, the WHO Emergency Committee stated that the recent monkeypox epidemic that has spread in many countries and regions does not constitute a “public health emergency of international concern” for the time being, that is, the highest level of warning.