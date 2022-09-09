The “forgotten prince”: this is how Time magazine defined him in 2013, underlining the tepid bond between the heir to the British throne and his subjects. Almost ten years later it could be said that, more than forgotten, Carlo was always little considered, because he led a life in the shadow of other far more charismatic – and newsworthy – all female figures.In the
See also Headquarters reporter interview丨Afghanistan analyst: The irresponsible US withdrawal of troops has led to the emergence of terrorism - Xinhua English.news.cn