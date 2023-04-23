the escape of the drug ras in the woods of Varesotto ends up in Milan

He had twice already fled in pursuitin a sort of continuous struggle that in the Varese valleys he sees the police on one side and drug dealers on the other. But the second time the boss hustler had made a mistake, leaving important traces in the hands of the carabinieri of Luino who thus obtained a detention order from the Public Prosecutor of Varese. And the recipient of the measure he was stopped at the end of a chase in Milan during the night between Saturday and Sunday.

The coordinator of the drug dealing squares It is a man of 29 years old, of Moroccan origin, considered one of the leading figures of the organization which controls drug trafficking between Valcuvia and Valganna, a Coordinator of drug dealing squares and of the various bivouacs where they are sold cheap (and very low quality) cocaine and heroinespecially in the area between Rancio Valcuvia, Brinzio and Castello Cabiaglio.

The “Hunters” in action A chain that in recent days the forces of order are trying to interrupt with the use of the special departments of the carabinieri, the “Cacciatori”, which on Saturday brought to thearrest of a 24-year-old fugitive.

The pursuit in Milan The chase got underway at 4 in Milanafter a Passat carrying the two with a sudden and violent acceleration has forced a checkpoint in via San Giusto. The escape of the car, pursued at high speed by the Radiomobile patrols, continued as far as the entrance to the West ring road, where the car performed a sudden U-turn manoeuvre, along a section of the A7 motorway in the opposite direction up to viale Famagosta. Lost control of the car, which crashed into a guardrail in Piazza Maggithe two people on board tried to flee on foot but were stopped. See also Turkey released Israeli couple accused of espionage

The 29-year-old in San Vittore One of them, the 29-year-old Moroccan, as mentioned he was wanted because he was the recipient of a detention order issued on 31 October 2022 by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Varese, following investigations conducted by the carabinieri company of Luino for crimes of drug dealing and resisting a public official. He was accompanied to the San Vittore prison. The other fugitive was held in the barracksavailable to the judicial authority.

