The flight of Indian Sikh separatist leader Amritpal Singh Sandhu, wanted for the crime of “threat to social order” by the police in Punjab, the north-western region of India on the border with Pakistan, has been going on for five days. Since Sandhu escaped arrest on Saturday, the Indian government has mobilized resources and agents in the only Sikh-majority region of the country, setting up a series of roadblocks and suspending mobile internet traffic for almost 48 hours, between Sunday and Tuesday.

The more than 30 million inhabitants of Punjab for two days were unable to connect to the internet, send text messages with their mobile phones, make digital payments: the measure was justified by the government with the intention of avoiding the spread of fake news and was taken after members of the Sikh community damaged Indian consulates in San Francisco e in London. Sikhs are adherents of a monotheistic religion born in India about 500 years ago. Their religious traditions include covering their heads in public with a turban and carrying the “kirpan”, a knife symbol of steadfastness and resistance: almost 25 percent of Sikhs live outside India, particularly in Anglo-Saxon countries.

Amritpal Singh Sandhu is the religious leader of the radical Waris Punjab De (Heirs of Punjab) movement, considered to be on the rise in recent years, which is rekindling among its followers the separatist wills of the Sikhs in the Punjab region. The independence movement, which aimed to create a state called Khalistan, led to a period of violence in the 1980s and early 1990s. He was later repressed and is currently very much a minority within the community.

Amritpal Singh Sandhu is 30 years old and was practically unknown until a year ago, when he returned to Punjab, after ten years spent in Dubai, to replace the leader of the separatist movement who died in a car accident. He has been wanted since February 23, when with a group of followers and faithful he attacked the Ajnala police station, near the city of Amritsar, to demand the release of Lovepreet Singh Toofan, one of his followers and collaborators. The group was armed with swords and pistols. The police had consented to his requests also in order not to risk a religious clash, but at the end of the assault they had started looking for Sandhu to arrest him.

On Saturday the police had been close to his arrest, but Sandhu with the help of some faithful managed to escape: there are images that show him changing clothes and getting on a motorcycle. Since then, 100 members of his organization have been detained or arrested (some arrests have been defined as “preventive”), the police at the borders have been alerted to prevent him from fleeing abroad, but Sandhu is still on the run.

He is accused, among other things, of threatening Interior Minister Amit Shah: in February he said Shah would meet the same fate as former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was killed by two of her Sikh bodyguards in 1984.

The killing was carried out two months after the prime minister authorized an army operation inside the Golden Temple (Golden Temple) of Amritsar, the sacred building of the Sikh religion. Those were the years of greatest tension between the Sikh separatists and the central government, for some months the government believed that the separatists were using the temple to hide fugitives and weapons: the operation launched to capture the fugitives, called Blue Star, was a disaster and turned into a bloody battle. In the end, there were 500 Sikh people and 83 military personnel dead, and the storming of the temple sparked an uprising by the Sikh community across the country, as well as protests abroad.

The Sikh revolt was put down: it is estimated that between 10,000 and 20,000 members of the community were killed and since 1993 there have been no serious episodes of violence in the Punjab region. In recent years, tensions within the state have grown, also due to the substantial increase in unemployment rates. Amritpal Singh Sandhu has been able to intercept part of the growing discontent, the government fears it could transform him into a more radical opposition to the central government and for this reason considers his arrest a priority.