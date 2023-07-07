The Establishment of the Hong Kong Council: A Fight for Freedom and Democracy

Title: Founder of Hong Kong Parliament Speaks Out on Government’s Fear and Restoration of Hong Kong

A recent interview with Yuan Gongyi, the founder of the “Hong Kong Parliament” and a well-known electronics industrialist, sheds light on the purpose of establishing the council and why the Hong Kong government fears it. Gongyi, in an interview with Chinese journalists Liang Lusi and Li Jingyao, exposes the deceitful tactics of the Communist Party and emphasizes the importance of restoring freedom, rule of law, and democracy in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong government’s recent announcement of the arrest of eight individuals, including Yuan Gongyi, has highlighted the government’s concerns regarding the council’s establishment. Last year, arrest warrants were also issued for the three organizers of the council, namely Yuan Gongyi, He Liangmao, and Leung Chung-hang. The purpose of the “Hong Kong Council” is to restore Hong Kong’s autonomy, freedom, and democracy.

Gongyi reveals that the Communist Party’s actions, such as enacting the National Security Law, have been aimed at delaying the promised double universal suffrage for Hong Kong. The CCP’s false promises have led to the awakening of the city’s young people, who have actively participated in movements such as Occupy Central and the 2019 demonstrations. Among the demands of these movements, double universal suffrage has been a key aspiration for the people of Hong Kong.

According to Gongyi, the implementation of the “National Security Law” in Hong Kong is a direct response to the demand for double universal suffrage and aims to eliminate freedom, rule of law, education, and traditions in the city.

In order to achieve their goal of restoring Hong Kong’s freedom, rule of law, and democracy, Gongyi and his supporters have established the “Hong Kong Parliament”, which aims to target the “National Security Law” and the Communist Party.

A key concern raised by Gongyi is the fear of those who oppose the “Hong Kong Parliament” inadvertently supporting the Communist Party’s oppression of Hong Kong’s freedom. He emphasizes that elections and democracy are universal values that must be defended. Gongyi aims to encourage Hong Kong residents to participate in the upcoming elections and to use the power of the people to restore Hong Kong.

Gongyi also highlights the lack of support from the international community for Hong Kong, contrasting it with the support Ukraine and Taiwan receive. He attributes this difference to the absence of a democratically elected government and leadership in Hong Kong.

As the interview concluded, Gongyi urged the viewers to participate in discussions about the future of the “Hong Kong Parliament” by scanning the provided QR code. He emphasized the importance of the upcoming election and the need for a democratically elected government to represent the voice of Hong Kong’s people.

The establishment of the “Hong Kong Parliament” and the restoration of Hong Kong’s autonomy and democratic rights remain key focal points for activists like Yuan Gongyi and many Hong Kong residents who long for the promised freedom and democracy in their city.

