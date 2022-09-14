Yes to the reform of the Treaties

In summary, the speech was marked by the need to strengthen European instruments, so much so that the President of the Commission said she was in favor of a (controversial) reform of the Treaties. In detail, von der Leyen’s proposals include a legislative package dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, which “are the pillar of Europe’s economic power”.

The aim of the SME Relief Package will be to ‘reduce legal and bureaucratic obstacles’ and to offer ‘a single set of tax rules’ to be applied throughout the European Union. In this context, Brussels wants to review the Late Payments Directive so that it is finally implemented.

In her speech, Ms von der Leyen discussed the raw materials of the future, rare earths. According to Brussels, the demand for these raw materials, used in many technological products, will be multiplied by five between now and 2030. “Today a country controls the market,” said the president of the European Commission, referring to China. A new Raw Material Act will have to serve to guarantee the supplies of the future, while a new sovereign fund will have to finance community projects.

Proposals for the reform of the Stability Pact

On the budgetary rules front, Ms von der Leyen confirmed that the European Commission will present new proposals for the reform of the Stability Pact in October. “We need rules that promote strategic investments and guarantee budget sustainability (…) We want to introduce greater flexibility in the national debt reduction process, but at the same time impose greater compliance with the rules”.

Net of the economic policy proposals, the president of the European Commission has argued for the need for a “more courageous” Europe. You have therefore announced a pact for the defense of democracy, in order to better fight against disinformation and the drift of the rule of law in many countries; and you have given your support to the creation of a European Convention with a view to updating the institutional structure of the Union.