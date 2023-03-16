Listen to the audio version of the article

Brussels – In the desire to align the industrial sector with environmental objectives, the European Commission presented today, Thursday 16 March, a legislative act (the Net-Zero Industry Act in English) with which it intends to promote the production of clean technologies in the European Union (the so-called Clean Tech). Among the measures there is a rule that opens the door to limits on the public purchase of goods or technology from a single supplier (the eye goes to China).

“We need a regulatory environment that allows us to accelerate the clean energy transition,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement. “The law we are presenting today will create the best conditions for those sectors that are crucial to achieving our environmental goals.” The goal is to give Europe its own industrial policy, a field that has so far remained in national hands.

Clean tech target of 40% of EU needs by 2030

The EU is aiming for climate neutrality by 2050. With this in mind, Brussels wants the European Clean Tech industry to represent 40% of the Community needs between now and 2030. Article 19 of the regulation specifies that in organizing tenders public, the member country must consider whether to exclude a company that controls 65% of the European market in specific sectors. The text specifies that the criterion must be applied in a “transparent and non-discriminatory” way. Greater resilience «should be based on closer collaboration with our main suppliers – commented the general manager of the Business Europe business association Markus J. Beyrer -. Protectionist elements should be avoided. The zero-emissions industry law must keep markets open.” In Germany, the association of metalworking companies Gesamtmetall accused Brussels of wanting to impose “a planned economy”.

The eight technologies supported by the law

The law supports eight technologies. These are photovoltaic solar and thermal solar; of wind energy; of the batteries; heat pumps and geothermal energy; of electrolysers and fuel cells; biogas and biomethane; carbon capture and storage; and network technologies. Sustainable alternative fuels have also been included, and nuclear when it comes to small modular reactors and advanced technologies with minimal waste in the fuel cycle. The decision to introduce nuclear power was controversial, but avoiding contradictions, the college of ministers chose the formulation used on the occasion of the taxonomy, the classification of green energies published in 2022, thus meeting the pressure from Paris.

The (French) commissioner for the single market Thierry Breton welcomed the Commission’s choice: “We don’t need an ideological approach”, he explained. As mentioned, the legislative text, which will have to be approved by Parliament and the Council, intends to promote the capture of carbon, facilitating the authorization process. «The regulation establishes the European objective of reaching an annual injection capacity of 50 mega-tonnes at strategic CO2 storage sites in the EU by 2030 (…) This will remove a major obstacle to the development of CO2 capture and storage as cost-effective solution to combat climate change.