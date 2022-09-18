Home World The EU Commission proposes the cut of cohesion funds to Hungary
World

The EU Commission proposes the cut of cohesion funds to Hungary

by admin
The EU Commission proposes the cut of cohesion funds to Hungary

BRUSSELS – In a tug-of-war with Budapest with an uncertain outcome, the European Commission proposed today, Sunday 18 September, to freeze part of the European cohesion funds allocated to Hungary.

On this occasion, Brussels asked the Council to extend the time within which it must approve the Community initiative with a qualified majority, thus granting Hungary two months of pardon to strengthen the rule of law in the country.

In a press conference here in Brussels, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn recalled that the decision to ask the Council to freeze European funds takes place within the framework of the regulation approved at the end of 2020 which conditions EU money on respect for democracy: ” Our aim is to protect the financial interests of the Union ”.

The proposal covers a total of 7.5 billion euros, one third of the funds allocated to Hungary in the period 2021-2027.

Find out more

Johannes Hahn illustrated the weaknesses of the rule of law in Hungary, emphasizing the lack of transparency in public procurement, the lack of independence of the judiciary and the absence of measures to fight corruption.

See also  War in Ukraine, B-52 bombers now fly over Italy

You may also like

The 91st anniversary of the “September 18” Incident...

Andrew Morton: “Queen Elizabeth was sick but they...

Israel, 3300-year-old burial cave discovered: “It has remained...

Exploring the One World and Seeking Infinite Business...

7.2 magnitude earthquake in Taiwan, tsunami warning in...

Hungary, the EU Commission proposes a cut of...

Queen Elizabeth funeral. Russia excluded, protests: “It is...

Taiwan earthquake: 6.8-magnitude Taitung quake train derails, Hualien...

Putin dances alone: ​​because the tsar leaves the...

Iya Kiva: How many horrors in the Russian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy