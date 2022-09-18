Listen to the audio version of the article

BRUSSELS – In a tug-of-war with Budapest with an uncertain outcome, the European Commission proposed today, Sunday 18 September, to freeze part of the European cohesion funds allocated to Hungary.

On this occasion, Brussels asked the Council to extend the time within which it must approve the Community initiative with a qualified majority, thus granting Hungary two months of pardon to strengthen the rule of law in the country.

In a press conference here in Brussels, Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn recalled that the decision to ask the Council to freeze European funds takes place within the framework of the regulation approved at the end of 2020 which conditions EU money on respect for democracy: ” Our aim is to protect the financial interests of the Union ”.

The proposal covers a total of 7.5 billion euros, one third of the funds allocated to Hungary in the period 2021-2027.

Johannes Hahn illustrated the weaknesses of the rule of law in Hungary, emphasizing the lack of transparency in public procurement, the lack of independence of the judiciary and the absence of measures to fight corruption.