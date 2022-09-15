Listen to the audio version of the article

Hungary risks a new cut in funds. The EU Commission – according to two sources heard by the Reuters agency – would be ready to freeze contributions to Viktor Orban’s government: the rules currently in force in Hungary do not provide sufficient guarantees against abuse and corruption. The country’s departure from the principles of liberal democracy, to get closer to those of plebiscitary democracy, remains in any case the underlying reason for European distrust of Budapest.

In her annual speech to the European Parliament, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen affirmed, as a general principle, a willingness to freeze the funds of those who damage democracy, even letting corruption flourish. “We have to fight for our democracies,” she said. “I’d like to focus on corruption,” she added. The European Union, you specified, has a “duty” to protect the rule of law and “eradicate corruption”.

Von der Leyen did not explicitly mention Hungary, but the Orban regime is certainly the one that poses the most problems for the European Union: the rights of women and homosexuals have been reduced or canceled and the freedoms of the media, universities and courts have been reduced.

Sources heard by Reuters revealed that up to 70% of the 22.5 billion of cohesion funds attributed to the country could be frozen. However, no figures have been determined. The news weighed on the country’s bonds and forints. The currency in particular lost 1.4 percent.

Orban has always rejected all accusations and, at the same time, announced the establishment of an anti-corruption agency, in order to reach a compromise with the EU. One of the officials interviewed by Reuters actually confirmed that the decision could change if Hungary provides “more details” and a greater “application” of the proposed measures. Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders in any case told Parliament that “even if I am not in a position to report positive developments, I hope that the current procedure will give the Hungarian authorities the opportunity to give suitable and adequate responses to the concerns raised” by EU.