The EU Commission: recognizing gay parents in all EU countries "in the interests of children"
World

by admin
BRUXELLES – I same-sex parents and their children should be recognized as a family in all Member States of theEuropean Union. It is one of the principles at the heart of the proposal for a regulation presented today by the EU Commission to harmonize the rules of private international law on parenting.

“The proposal focuses on the best interests and rights of the child”, explains Brussels, highlighting that “parenthood established in one Member State should be recognized in all other Member States, without any special procedure”, including recognition for “same-sex parents”.

