EU Foreign Ministers’ Meeting Focused on Discussing the Ninth Round of Sanctions Against Russia

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-13 03:10

CCTV news client local time on December 12th, the EU Foreign Ministers’ Meeting was held in Brussels, the capital of Belgium. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell said at the press conference after the arrival of the foreign ministers of the member states that the foreign ministers’ meeting will focus on Previously, the ninth round of sanctions against Russia proposed by the European Commission was discussed.

Borelli said that reaching a consensus on the sanctions plan is not an easy task, it may take a long time to discuss, and there may be differences among member states, but he hopes to reach a conclusion today or tomorrow.

According to the agenda, the meeting of the day started at 13:00 local time and is expected to end around 18:00 pm. After the meeting, the EU will hold a press conference to announce the results of the meeting.

Previously, European Commission President von der Leyen announced on December 7 that the European Commission had proposed the ninth round of sanctions against Russia on the same day, focusing on Russia’s mining, energy and other fields.

(Original title: The European Union held a meeting of foreign ministers to focus on discussing the ninth round of sanctions against Russia)

