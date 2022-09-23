EU brews a new round of sanctions against Russia, internal differences remain

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-09-23 23:01

CCTV News Client News Russian Satellite News Agency reported on the 22nd, citing EU sources, that the EU will speed up the decision-making process of the eighth round of sanctions against Russia. The new round of sanctions may include capping Russian oil prices, sanctioning more Russian officials, and expanding the scope of direct attacks on the Russian economy. The EU will also discuss the removal of member states’ veto powers when voting on Russia-related decisions.

However, the EU remains divided over whether to impose more sanctions on Russia. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on the 21st that the European Union has suffered from the sanctions against Russia, resulting in soaring prices and soaring inflation. If the sanctions are lifted, the price of natural gas will immediately drop by 50%, and inflation will also drop. recession will be avoided. He wants the EU to lift sanctions by the end of this year at the latest. Orban said the EU sanctions had “pushed Europe into an energy crisis”.