To leave the war territory to go and train in the EU, and to return better prepared to counter the Russian aggressor in order to repel him. Eumam, the European Union military assistance mission, conceived for individual, collective and specialized training of up to 15 thousand members of the Ukrainian armed forces in several locations in the territory of the EU member states, becomes operational.

Everything is left to the situation on the ground and the Ukrainian organization. To take advantage of the special twelve-star support, members of Kiev’s regular armed forces will have to leave the country temporarily. Only in this way will they be able to receive the tactical, strategic and operational support necessary to allow them to defend the “territorial integrity” of the Ukrainian republic. A formula that may sound inappropriate for those who find themselves having to respond to attacks from external forces, but it is a solution that allows Europe to continue to support the partner without risking being dragged into open conflict, nor entering openly. Sending experts or soldiers to Ukraine would be tantamount to going to war. Forcing members of the Ukrainian army to leave the country, on the other hand, does not offer the Kremlin an excuse to accuse the blockade of the 27 of direct participation.

Eumam is a direct response to Ukraine’s request for support addressed to the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell. It was established on October 17, but the defense ministers meeting in Brussels decided to make it operational, under the leadership of Vice Admiral Hervé Bléjean, from France. It aims to provide training on multiple levels: logistics, communications, demining, maintenance and repair. Not just tactics and strategy, then. “Military training will now begin under the EU flag”, comments a satisfied Borrell, convinced that Eumam “will strengthen the military capacity of the Ukrainian armed forces in defending their country against Russia’s war of aggression”.

At the same time, the defense ministers meeting in Brussels decided to allocate 16 million euros to finance the supply of ammunition, military equipment and platforms designed to provide “lethal force”. It means the transition from weapons of defense to weapons of offense. Another way for the EU to participate in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict without without entering it.