The EU revises Italy’s GDP, falling in 2023, rising in 2024

In the autumn economic forecasts, the European Commission revises the expected growth of Italian GDP in 2023 to 0.7%, compared to the 0.9% indicated in the previous forecasts. Instead, it revises the expectation for 2024 upwards to 0.9%, previously indicated at 0.8%. In 2025 the economy will then grow by 1.2%. Inflation is forecast for 2023 at 6.1% (5.9% in September expectations) and at 2.7% in 2024 (2.9% in previous estimates), and then rising to 2.3% in 2025.

The Commission also estimates that Italian public debt will rise from 141.7% of GDP seen in 2022 to 139.8% in 2023, 140.6% in 2024 and 140.9% in 2025. The public deficit is expected to 5.3% of GDP this year, after 8% in 2022, 4.4% in 2024 and 4.3% in 2025.

According to new estimates, overall inflation in the euro area will fall from 5.6% in 2023 to 3.2% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025. Across the EU as a whole, the Commission forecasts inflation declining from 6.5% in 2023 to 3.5% in 2024 and 2.4% in 2023. 2025.

GDP growth expectations are limited to 0.2% for 2023 both in the Eurozone and in the EU, now seen at 0.6%. Expectations for 2024 have been revised downwards by 0.1% with growth of 1.2% in the eurozone and 1.3% in the EU. The community executive speaks of “a context of growing uncertainty” for the fourth quarter of this year. In 2025, growth is expected to strengthen to 1.7% for the EU and 1.6% for the euro area.

For further information Photo Agency ANSA Inflation grows less, in October at +1.7% – News – Ansa.it Prices fell by 0.2% over the month. Slow down the shopping cart (ANSA)

Gentiloni, ‘uncertainty and economic risks have increased’

“Uncertainty and downside risks to the economic outlook have increased in recent months” due to the war in Ukraine and the “tragic conflict in the Middle East.” “Energy markets appear more vulnerable” and “new disruptions to energy supplies could potentially have a significant impact on energy prices, global production and the overall price level.” The EU Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni said this when presenting the autumn economic forecasts.

“Economic developments in the EU’s main trading partners, in particular China, also pose risks” for the European Union economy, added Gentiloni, underlining that “the number of countries with a deficit exceeding 3% of GDP is set to increase from 10 in 2022 to 12 in 2023, before decreasing again to 8 in 2024 and increasing again to 13 in 2025 under unchanged policies.”

“Several member states are expected to see further deterioration in the general government balance in 2023,” he continued. “Although lower energy prices are helping to contain the cost of existing support measures, many governments have introduced new measures or extended existing ones. In 2024, deficit reduction is expected to be broader across countries, driven by the significant phase-out of energy support measures.”

“The message to countries with high debt is to consider the country-specific recommendations made a few weeks ago. Next week we will evaluate the budget projects of all member states also looking at these recommendations. One of these is to maintain primary expenditure net within a certain level and will be one of the essential parts of our assessment next week”, concluded the European Commissioner.

Gentiloni, ‘for Italy the Pnrr is fundamental for growth’

“The implementation of the Pnrr is undoubtedly fundamental to support growth and to maintain growth prospects, however limited. Using our models we have calculated a potential impact of 0.5% growth per year from investments in the Pnrr, without calculating the reforms”. EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said this in response to a question about Italy. “We also think, looking at the agreements we have with Italy, that the most significant contribution from an investment point of view will be in the period we have ahead of us,” he added.

The EU forecasts on Italian deficit and public debt in 2024 higher than the government’s estimates depend on “a higher increase in the cost of interest on the debt, compared to Italian estimates”, the EU commissioner further said. Included in the estimates is “an extension of the tax wedge measure that was adopted last year for this year, because it has been systematically renewed and because the government has presented it as a permanent measure so we include its costs”. And “an increase in the value of public wages and salaries is assumed to be greater than what is expected in the Italian estimates”.

The EU Commission’s proposal on the reform of the Stability Pact, according to Gentiloni, “is certainly useful for all countries and particularly important for Italy too”. “The pre-existing rules have shown an obvious difficulty both if we have had very very slow growth and we have had a debt that has been growing continuously over the last 25 years it will obviously not be the fault of the fiscal rules but they certainly have not prevented it”.

Read the full article on ANSA.it

Share this: Facebook

X

