The military confrontation in Ukraine, the trade challenge at the heart of the Eurasian Economic Union. The European Union conducts its policy in a quadrant of the world where Russian interests are very high, at a time when relations with Moscow are more strained than ever. Obligatory premise: relations between the EU and Central Asian states date back to the early 1990s, once the Soviet Union dissolved. The first real strategy dates back to 2007, renewed in 2019. Today, with geopolitical disputes, including armed ones, the Astana summit is underway between the President of the European Council, Charles Michele, and the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan takes on an even different, even greater significance.

The common intention, as put in black and white in the final declaration, is to “continue to build a strong, diversified and future-oriented partnership”. Intentions that redesign alliances and balances. First of all Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, the regional cooperation area desired by Russia and which follows the model of the old European economic community. On the one hand, increasing commercial relations means redefining them in another way on the other. From the Kremlin’s point of view, this twelve-star initiative goes anti-Russian. Especially since Kazakhstan is the main economy in Central Asia, it has oil and uranium, the latter needed to power nuclear power plants. A renewed partnership in this area risks undermining Vladimir Putin’s strategy, which has made energy and European dependence a weapon.

But from the European point of view it is time to act, with renewed enthusiasm, especially since Kazakhstan is no longer Putin’s iron ally it was. If Nursultan Nazarbayev was very close to the Russian president, the current Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has gone out of his way. A political choice born of Putinian’s moves. The Russian-speaking community in the north of the country has pushed Tokayev to look with suspicion on his Russian neighbor, for fears of possible future new Ukrainian-style campaigns on Kazakh soil.

As for Kyrgyzstan, this country is also rich in uranium and even more so in water resources that make it possible to base a part of the economy on the export of hydro-electric energy. At the EU-Central Asia summit, admitted by the leaders themselves, “the options for strengthening interregional cooperation in the implementation of innovative, mutually beneficial and open partnerships in the water and energy sector in Central Asia were discussed. “.

Turkmenistan is rich in gas, as evidenced by the Darvaza gas crater, better known as the “gate to hell”. The collapse of a gas cave has generated the chasm from which the resource deliberately set on fire comes out and has been burning continuously for decades. Europe is therefore determined to shop in the economic market and in the area of ​​historical-cultural influence of Russia, in a geopolitical move with consequences that must be evaluated.

The Russian federation is tired, worn out by war, unprecedented economic sanctions and lack of energy revenues that are reducing it. Now is the time for the EU to push on the accelerator. It is no coincidence that the parties agreed to “meet on a regular basis”. A sign of a renewed alliance in an anti-Russian and anti-Putin key, a partner no longer considered so strategic for the former Soviet governments of the region.

The September summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (OCS), the intergovernmental body that brings together China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, saw Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev greet the Chinese leader and leave to his deputy the task of shaking hands with Putin. In Kazakhstan and, to a lesser extent, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, banks have eliminated the loophole that allowed Russians to obtain Visa and Mastercard after international payment companies left Russia. Moscow’s historical partners are changing course, and the EU is trying to bring them towards itself. Another step towards the federation’s isolation is the redefinition of geopolitical relations in the east.