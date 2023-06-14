The EU to Google: “Abuse your domain, sell part of the advertising space”

The European Commission orders Google to “mandatory divestment” of part of its online advertising services to put an end to the competition problems identified in the sector. At the end of a preliminary investigation launched in June 2021, the EU Antitrust delivered a statement of objections to Mountain View, accusing the company of having “violated EU rules” by abusing its dominance in the advertising technology chain (“ad tech »). Brussels criticizes Google for favoring its “display” services (such as banners and videos) to the detriment of competitors, advertisers and online publishers.

This was announced by Vice President Margrethe Vestager at a press conference in Brussels