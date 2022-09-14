Listen to the audio version of the article

STRASBOURG – The European Commission presented today, Wednesday 14 September, a legislative measure with which it intends to ban goods produced through forced labor in Europe or elsewhere. The initiative covers all products, both for domestic consumption and for export, and in all sectors. The proposal will make it possible both to withdraw the offending products from the market and to block their access to the single market at the border.

The defense of the European standard of work

«In today’s world we need production chains that are both safe and sustainable – said Thierry Breton, the Commissioner for Industry -. We cannot keep alive a consumption model that foresees goods produced in an unsustainable way. If we want to be a leading continent in industry and technology, we need to be more assertive in defending our values ​​and standards. The single market is a crucial driver for imposing sustainability on a global level ”.

The proposal presented today in Strasbourg was announced at the beginning of the year by the European Commission itself (see Il Sole / 24 Ore of 24 February last). The community executive believes that nearly 30 million people are subjected to forced labor around the world. “Most work in the private sector, but in some cases it is the states that give them jobs.” In recent days, the United Nations has accused China of exploiting the Uyghur minority.

Obligation to block or withdraw products resulting from forced labor

In concrete terms, the legislative proposal, to be precise a regulation, obliges the national authorities to withdraw from the market or to block products manufactured by forced labor at the border. Any decision will be based on an in-depth investigation, possibly involving other member countries as well. A database of risk products will be created to facilitate coordination between governments. SMEs will be helped to avoid forced labor through specific guidelines.

In the event that a company is discovered to manufacture products through forced labor, the company will be called upon to withdraw from the market and destroy its merchandise. If the company fails to comply with the decisions of a Member State, it can be condemned under national law. To assess whether a product is manufactured through forced labor, the European Commission intends to use the standards developed by the International Labor Organization.