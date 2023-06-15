The European Central Bank increases interest rates by 25 basis points Info

The European Central Bank (ECB) on Thursday (June 15) raised borrowing costs to the highest level in 22 years and left the door open for more increases, prolonging the fight against high inflation even as the eurozone economy slows.

Source: Mondo/ Stefan Stojanović

The ECB raised its key interest rate for the eighth time in a row by 25 basis points to 3.5 percent, the highest level since 2001.

The European Central Bank, which oversees the 20 countries that share the euro, also said it expected inflation to remain above its 2 percent target until 2025 and hinted at more rate hikes in the coming months.

“Future decisions will ensure that the ECB’s key interest rates are brought to levels that are sufficiently restrictive to achieve a timely return of inflation to the medium-term objective of 2 percent and will remain at those levels for as long as necessary,” the ECB said.

Growth in the euro zone is stagnant at best, and inflation has been slowing for months, thanks to lower energy prices and the biggest increase in interest rates in the ECB’s 25-year history, reports Radio Free Europe.

Late on Wednesday, the US Federal Reserve ended a streak of 10 consecutive interest rate hikes, a strong signal to investors around the world that the current tightening cycle in advanced economies is coming to an end, even if a little more US tightening is still possible.

But inflation in the euro zone is still unacceptably high for the ECB at 6.1 percent, and the rise in prices of basic products, which usually excludes food and energy, is only beginning to slow down.

“Projections for inflation, excluding energy and food, are being revised, particularly for this year and next, due to past surprises and the implications of a strong labor market on the pace of disinflation,” the ECB said.

Economists polled by Reuters ahead of Thursday’s decision had expected another 25 basis point increase in the deposit rate in July, as flagged by a host of policymakers.

Although moves beyond July are less certain, ECB President Christine Lagarde is expected to hold off on further hikes in September against investor expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates early next year.