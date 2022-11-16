Complete the free circulation area and create another building block of the European project. The European Commission calls on the Member States to “decide without further delay” on the entry of Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia into the Schengen area. The Community executive believes that the three Member States have all the credentials to be able to remove all types of border controls for people, goods, services and capital. He presents a communication to put pressure once again on the Council, the assembly of 27 governments which must grant unanimity for a decision that remains inter-governmental.

Bulgaria and Romania became EU members in 2007, Croatia in 2013, but have not yet joined the Schengen area. The von der Leyen team is of the opinion that these countries have done all it takes and waited too long. Now is no longer the time for hesitation or vetoes. “The time has come to allow Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia to become full Schengen members, as is their right,” underlines Margritis Schinas, one of the vice-presidents of the European Commission. He makes it a legal issue, but also one of trust. “Continuous delays risk unduly alienating the citizens of these countries and at a time when Europe needs to be more united.”

Europe, on the other hand, risks splitting. The entire troop of Bulgarian MEPs, from all sides, sent a letter to the Dutch prime minister, Mark Rutte, to remind that “decisions on the enlargement of the Schengen area cannot depend on the agenda of a single state” member . The demonstration of a frustration that is increasingly difficult to manage and hide. The invitation not to waste any more time is therefore addressed to The Hague.

The impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict helps to forcefully relaunch the issue of completing the single market and the expansion of the twelve-star club in all its dimensions. Faced with the rise in energy prices and the uncertainties produced by the military maneuvers in Ukraine, «an enlarged Schengen area will make the EU stronger, internally and on the world stage», insists Schinas.

The communication put on the table, as such, is not a legislative text. It is a document of political orientation, addressed to the leaders. They are being asked to remove those internal border controls that still remain, so as to eliminate queues and delays and free up much-needed economic potential. Hence a new “invitation to make the necessary decisions”. An invitation for the heads of state and government, but first of all for the competent ministers. The Home Affairs Council will meet on 8 December, and it is in that meeting that the Commission awaits the preliminary go-ahead necessary so that the leaders can endorse the request that comes from Brussels.

The document also covers associated third countries. The Schengen area of ​​free movement also includes Norway, Switzerland, Lichtenstein and Iceland, non-EU members but within the single market through separate agreements. The Commission, in this new pressure, is strong in the support of the European Parliament which, with two separate resolutions, in recent weeks has expressed itself in favor of enlargement to include Bulgaria and Romania (18 October) and Croatia (10 November).