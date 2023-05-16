the European Commission gives the ok to proceed

After the recent “beat” received with the refusal of the British CMA, an important victory has finally arrived for Microsoft e Activision Blizzard King in the acquisition process that has now been going on for more than a year: the European Commission has given the go-ahead for the operation.

As with the CMA, the EU has also expressed concern about the competitive advantage this union could offer Microsoft on the security front. Cloud Gamingbut instead of blocking the deal, the Commission forced Microsoft to agree to license (obviously for a fee) Activision Blizzard King games to any cloud operator who requests it. One thing that Microsoft had already shown itself extremely willing to do, making agreements with all the major Cloud Gaming services.

In response to this decision, the CEO of Activision Bobby Kotick commented throwing some jabs at the CMA, explaining that the EU approval is the result of a process of real understanding of the video game market (thus suggesting that the CMA does not have a similar understanding) and even stating that, after this result, the company will make large investments in the European Union, which will not happen in the UK. The strategy of Microsoft and Activision towards the CMA therefore seems to make the government understand that, if the agreement were to fail, this would lead to an economic and job loss for the whole of the UK, due to lower investments not only by interested companies but also by other IT multinationals, who would see the British market as not very suitable for future operations.

Now, after many other countries have already given their consent to the merger, the biggest stumbling blocks remain the UK and the USA: we look forward to further developments!