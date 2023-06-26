The European commissioner for human rights reproaches Italy on migrants. Fitto: “We do not accept lessons”

“The time has come for Italy to radically change its migration policies, especially on rescues at sea, and to concretely promote women’s rights”. This is requested by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Council of Europe Dunja Mijatovic, at the end of his visit to Italy. A tough stance that triggers the reaction of the government, with the Minister of European Affairs Raffaele Fitto which speaks of “unbelief and anger”: “We do not accept lessons – he adds – by whom, seated comfortably on the sofatakes the liberty of looking at and judging our country which in recent years, often alone, has taken upon itself with sacrifice and abnegation the rescue and reception of thousands of migrants and continues to do so every day, in compliance with international law and of the dignity of those who arrive in our country”.

“Italy is not doing what it should in terms of rescue operations for those crossing the Mediterranean”, highlights however Mijatovic. And as if that were not enough with the new laws and measures, such as for example the indication on where to land the migrants is making life more complicated for NGOs as well who conduct this business. Another critical point, according to the commissioner, concerns the so-called outsourcing of the management of migratory flows to non-democratic countries. “The agreement with the Libya it started a long time ago, but have we seen an improvement? No. We have seen the Libyan coast guard make progress on how it treats migrants? No, people are still being detained, tortured, and dying,” Mijatovic points out. In his opinion “this work given to others”not only from Italy but from Europe, “saying that it is to stop the traffickers, even if it is not only about this”, does not solve the problems but “leads to further suffering.”

But the commissioner also claims that Italy, like other countries, it is left alone in dealing with migratory flows. “The way certain countries are left alone and the way migrants who don’t come from Ukraine are treated is very problematic,” says Mijatovic. “Solidarity between States on this front is lacking, and there is also an agreement on legal and safe routes, humanitarian corridors, search and rescue“. There are, however, counterbalances to this situation the inhabitants and the mayor of Lampedusa. “Their extraordinary humanity must be an example for all of us,” notes Mijatovic. Despite all the difficulties, obstacles, the fact of feeling abandoned “by the world, by Italy, by the various governments”, says the commissioner, these people continue to welcome those who arrive on the island.

During his visit, Mijatovic also paid attention to the condition of women, asking for changes. “In Italy it exists a real gap between what is written in the laws and the reality on the ground” as regards the daily life of women, the Commissioner notes. One of the issues that most worries you is the disparity in the services offered between one region and another, for example in terms of centers that welcome those victim of violence, or access to abortion. “I cannot accept that on these issues the government answers me that the responsibility lies with the regions”, says Mijatovic.