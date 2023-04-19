The European institutions have reached an agreement to invest 43 billion euros in the production of microchips in the European Union

On Tuesday the representatives of the European Council and the European Parliament they found an agreement on the ambitious plan proposed last year by the European Commission to increase the industrial production of microchips. The plan, called the European Chips Act, provides for total investments of 43 billion euros, divided between public funding and private investments, as well as the establishment of a specific investment fund and an easing of the rules for state aid by the countries members. The goal of the plan is to reach 2030 with a 20 percent share of world microchip production (currently the production of microchips in the European Union is about 9 percent of the world).

Microchips (or simply chips) are fundamental components in many products, not just electronics. But for more than a year, partly due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic and partly due to the global trade crisis, there has been a serious shortage around the world. Europe found itself in particular difficulty, because for the supply of chips it depends almost completely from abroad: the plan proposed by the European Commission will serve precisely to strengthen domestic production, so as to decrease the dependence of the European Union, above all from Asian countries.