(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) The European Medicines Agency said the epidemic is not over yet, the Queen of Denmark diagnosed the new crown for the second time

China News Agency, Beijing, September 22. Comprehensive news: According to the official website of the World Health Organization, as of 17:34 on the 21st Central European Time, there were 610,393,563 confirmed cases of the new crown worldwide, and a total of 6,508,521 deaths.

Americas and Europe: The European Medicines Agency says the epidemic is not over, the Queen of Denmark confirms the second new crown

According to statistics from Johns Hopkins University in the United States, as of 17:21 on the 21st Eastern Time, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in the United States exceeded 95.856 million, and the cumulative number of deaths exceeded 1.054 million.

The European Medicines Agency said on the 20th local time that the new crown epidemic has not ended in Europe, and European countries should continue to do a good job in vaccination, especially the improved version of the vaccine.

A person from the European Medicines Agency said that in the past two years, every autumn, there will be a round of new crown epidemics, and a similar situation may occur this year. Therefore, while the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the new crown has decreased in recent weeks, as autumn arrives, European countries should continue to do a good job of vaccination and prepare for a new wave of epidemics.

According to reports, the new subtype BA.5 of the Omicron strain is the main mutant strain currently circulating in Europe, but other mutant strains, such as the new subtypes BA.4.6 and BA.2.75, also need to be closely monitored. The new subtype BA.4.6, which is currently spreading rapidly in the United States, has emerged in Europe.

According to Reuters and other reports, the Danish royal family said on the 21st local time that Queen Margrethe II of Denmark had tested positive for the new crown virus. She has cancelled her schedule for the week.

According to reports, Margaret II has been vaccinated against the new crown. She was diagnosed with the new crown in February this year, when she showed mild symptoms. On the 19th local time, Margaret II attended the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in London, England.

According to the latest data released by the German Federal Agency for Disease Control and Prevention, the Robert Koch Institute, as of 0:00 local time on the 21st, the cumulative number of confirmed cases of the new crown in Germany exceeded 32.797 million, an increase of 56,715 cases from the previous day.

According to the report of the Russian Epidemic Prevention Command on the 21st local time, there were 53,045 new confirmed cases of the new crown in Russia within 24 hours, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 20.588 million.

Asia: Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry contracted the new crown

According to Japan’s NHK TV station, as of 18:40 on the 21st local time, there were 69,832 new confirmed cases of new crown in Japan in a single day, 126 new deaths, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases exceeded 20.85 million. The cumulative death cases exceeded 44,000. .

According to a report by Japan’s TBS TV station on the 21st local time, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan announced that the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasunori Nishimura tested positive for the new crown virus.

Thai Prime Minister’s Office Deputy Spokesperson Dai Suli said on the 21st local time that the Thai Government Gazette website has issued an announcement announcing that the risk level of the new crown pneumonia epidemic will be lowered from October 1st local time, and the new crown pneumonia will be adjusted from a dangerous infectious disease. for monitoring sexually transmitted diseases.

Dai Suli said that after the announcement came into effect, the new crown pneumonia will be removed from the list of infectious diseases prohibited from entering the country. At present, in addition to the new crown pneumonia, Thailand lists 57 diseases such as AIDS, dengue fever and bird flu as surveillance infectious diseases, while 12 diseases such as SARS and MERS are listed as dangerous infectious diseases.

Yonhap News Agency reported on the 21st local time that South Korean officials announced the vaccination plan for the new crown booster immunization in winter from 2022 to 2023. South Korea will start on October 11, local time, the Moderna bivalent new crown vaccine that can fight both the original new crown virus and the Omicron variant.

According to the report, residents and employees of high-risk places such as convalescent facilities, psychiatric medical institutions, disabled service institutions, and homeless assistance institutions, as well as people with weakened immunity such as those over 60 years old, will be given priority to receive the improved vaccine. (Finish)

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.