On Thursday the European Parliament approved a amendment at the relation of 2022 on the rule of law in the European Union in which it condemns the Italian government for the request made to all mayors to stop transcribing the birth certificates of children born abroad with gestation for others (the GPA, the pregnancy carried forwarded by one person on behalf of another, used by singles, heterosexual and homosexual couples). The amendment just approved says:

This decision will inevitably lead to discrimination not only of same-sex couples, but also and above all of their children.

The amendment mentions “the instructions given by the Italian government to the municipality of Milan to no longer register the children of same-parent couples”: in reality, the Italian government has not issued specific instructions to the municipality of Milan, nor has it addressed only families with same-sex parents.

The circular to which the amendment refers had been sent to all the Italian prefects, therefore not only to Milan, and concerned the birth certificates of those born with GPA: therefore also children of the many Italian heterosexual couples who have made it abroad, given that in Italy it is an illegal practice for anyone. In Milan, the prefect had then extended the request to female couples who resort to assisted fertilization abroad with another circular, in which he had asked to omit the non-biological parent in the birth certificates of children of same-sex couples born in Italy (on those born abroad the prefect had not expressed himself and had said he had to do further investigations).

The amendment just approved in the European Parliament was proposed by the Liberal group Renew Europewhich includes MEPs from Azione-Italia Viva, the party of Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi. The amendment states that the actions of the Italian government, according to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child of 1989, constitute «a direct violation of the rights of minors”. For this reason, the amendment invites the Italian government to “immediately revoke” its decision.