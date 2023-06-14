Home » The European Parliament has approved a long-awaited law to regulate artificial intelligence software at the EU level
World

The European Parliament has approved a long-awaited law to regulate artificial intelligence software at the EU level

by admin
The European Parliament has approved a long-awaited law to regulate artificial intelligence software at the EU level

The European Parliament approved theArtificial Intelligence Act, a bill that aims to introduce a common regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI) software within the European Union. It is one of the first laws of its kind on artificial intelligence at an international level and was highly anticipated: it was approved with a large majority (499 votes in favor, 28 against and 93 abstentions) and has not changed since the proposal presented two weeks ago . To enter definitively into force, the law must also be approved by the Council of the European Union, the body made up of a minister for each government of the member states (the representative changes each time depending on the issue under discussion). The approval of a law at the European level obliges the member states of the Union to adapt their national legal system to the Community one.

The text had been in the works for more than two years, but in recent months it had been talked about with some insistence after the renewed interest in AI, especially following the diffusion of ChatGPT, the software that simulates human conversations, and the concerns expressed by some industry experts. To define the rules, the European institutions started from an assessment of the risk in various sectors according to the functions of AI and their probable evolutions: among the areas most at risk, those of employment, public services and related to the rights of individual citizens. AIs with a level of risk to people that it defines as “unacceptable” will be prohibited, and these include systems that classify people based on their social behaviors and their personal and economic characteristics. Among other things, the law will also ban the collection of large amounts of data from social networks and CCTV systems to train AIs in facial recognition.

See also  Khashoggi's former American lawyer arrested in Dubai

– Read also: How we are trying to regulate the artificial intelligence sector

You may also like

Croatia in the League of Nations final |...

Soldiers won’t face charges for death of Palestinian-American...

Among the soldiers of the first line of...

Kosovo: Vucic accuses, Kurti wants to provoke a...

CONTINENTAL Here comes UltraContact NXT, the most sustainable...

Seoul’s accusation in Pyongyang: “North Korea steals personal...

spectacular 2-4 at De Kuip

“Here in North Korea we are starving”: the...

Roosevelt will make us dance again in December

Oil prices in decline | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy