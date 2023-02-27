The European Union and the United Kingdom they found a compromise to change the part of the Brexit deal that concerns Northern Ireland, a territory that is part of the United Kingdom but still follows various European rules to avoid creating a customs border with Ireland, which is instead an autonomous state part of the European Union. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at a joint press conference on Monday afternoon.

Il text of the agreementcalled the “Windsor Framework”, essentially concerns facilitations for the transport of certain goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

As written, the Brexit deal came with a number of bureaucratic hurdles for the exchange of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. The new agreement provides a kind of “fast track” for the transit of goods sent from England, Scotland and Wales to Northern Ireland without going through the checks needed today. Products considered to be at risk of being exported from Northern Ireland to other EU countries will instead be subjected to checks via a “red corridor”. Another point of the agreement provides for the right of access for Northern Irish people to essential British products such as medicines.

A third point of the agreement concerns the sovereignty that Northern Ireland will be able to exercise through its own institutions over EU decisions concerning it as it is still involved in the single European market: that is, it will be able to exercise a sort of legislative brake on significant changes EU regulations decided by Brussels.

The creation of a “green corridor” was an explicit request from the Democratic Unionist Party, an ally of the British Conservatives, which called for a realignment of Northern Ireland to the standards of the United Kingdom (the unionists are the ones who prefer Northern Ireland to remain in the UK, rather than a rapprochement and eventual reunification with Ireland). However, several other requests from the DUP were not accepted. The Court of Justice of the European Union, the main court in the Union, will retain partial jurisdiction in Northern Ireland.

However, the agreement was described as excellent news by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who according to several commentators managed to secure an agreement with the European Union by adopting a much more pragmatic and less hostile approach towards the Union. His predecessors Boris Johnson and Liz Truss had failed to find any common ground, preferring to threaten to totally blow up the Brexit deal concerning Northern Ireland (perhaps thinking that the European Union would get scared, and be convinced to make some concessions).

Originally, the Brexit agreement stipulated that after the United Kingdom left, Northern Ireland would remain in the European common market and in the customs union: that is, it would continue to be part of the European single market, in which controls on goods, the quality standards and the various administrative steps are decided by the Union. This is to prevent a physical barrier from being built with Ireland, which is instead part of the European Union. In fact, a new physical barrier could lead to new religious violence between Ireland and Northern Ireland, such as those that occurred throughout the post-war period up to the Good Friday peace agreements, signed in 1998.

However, Northern Ireland’s permanence in the Common Market and Customs Union had created a lot of new checks and paperwork for goods arriving from the rest of the UK, and hardships for people living in Northern Ireland have grown. The British government had blamed the hardships on the inflexibility of the Northern Ireland rules contained in the Brexit deal, and ultimately on the European Union.