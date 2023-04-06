Loading player

French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen landed in Beijing on Wednesday for a joint state visit to China, where they will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday. The visit comes after those of various other European leaders: in a few months, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the President of the European Council Charles Michel and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez have been to China.

On the one hand, the reason for all these visits is quite simple: China only abandoned its policy of restrictions against the coronavirus pandemic at the end of 2022, and it is normal that once the borders have reopened after years of isolation, diplomatic activities will start again in person between Xi and the leaders of the rest of the world. In recent months, in addition to European leaders, Xi has received and will receive many other heads of state and government. However, the visits of European leaders to Beijing are causing some debate because they are showing divisions and different positions among the countries of the European Union on how to behave towards China.

In particular, the way in which the visits of the two most important European leaders, Scholz and Macron took place, is remarkable. In November, German Chancellor Scholz was the first European leader – indeed, the first Western leader – to visit China after the reopening of the borders, amid major controversy. According to various press reports, at the time Macron had proposed to Scholz that they go to China together, to show how the two main European powers were united in their attitude towards China. Scholz, however, had refused, and had gone on a state visit alone, bringing a very large delegation of entrepreneurs to China.

Scholz’s visit was practically all focused on the economy and on deepening trade relations between China and Germany. Despite China‘s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, relatively little was said about the war in Europe. Scholz was much criticized for this. Politico he wrote: «For his critics, [Scholz] it is relying too much on China, exactly as it had previously done on Russia».

This week, the visit of Macron and von der Leyen should have a different tone. It was Macron, snubbed by Scholz in November, who invited von der Leyen to go on a state trip to China with him, to give the impression that the European Union is maintaining a certain unity. Macron, like Scholz, brought with him a delegation of about fifty entrepreneurs, a sign that in any case one of the main objectives of the visit concerns commercial relations.

But the main point of the meeting should still be the war in Ukraine. According to various anticipations, confirmed by a speech Macron made on Wednesday to a community of French businessmen in China, the French president intends to dissuade Xi Jinping from sending arms to Russia, a hypothesis some Western intelligence agencies have mentioned; moreover, he could convince him to take a more active role in trying to reach a peace agreement.

So far, however, China has not played a peacemaking role: throughout the war it has held positions very close to the Russian ones, and Xi has not spoken to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky since January 2022, i.e. before the start of the invasion.

The presence of von der Leyen together with Macron should reinforce this message: only a few days ago the president of the European Commission had held a speech on China at the German study center Merics, in which he harshly criticized the Chinese policy of support for Russia. As he wrote the BBCMacron and von der Leyen may try to be the good cop and the bad cop respectively in their meeting with Xi Jinping.

However, the expectations that the two leaders will achieve something are rather low, also because Europe is divided on how to deal with China.

Most of the countries of the European Union consider China an irreplaceable economic partner, even though they understand the risks deriving from the increasingly aggressive international attitude of the Chinese government. This also means that European policy towards China is developing differently from the American one. The second is defined as “decoupling”, i.e. the progressive “separation” of the economies and relations of the two countries, while the first was defined by von der Leyen herself as “de-risk”, i.e. the “elimination of risks” which derive from close relations with China, without however eliminating the relations themselves.