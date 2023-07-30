The European Union has suspended cooperation programs with Niger due to the coup d’état with which President Mohamed Bazoum was deposed in recent days and a new leader was installed: General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of the Presidential Guard, the influential unit of Nigerien military elite who planned and carried out the coup. The High Representative for European Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, defined the attack on the country’s democratic institutions as “unacceptable” and communicated the “immediate cessation of economic aid”, as well as the suspension of cooperation programs for security in the village.

At the same time, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, also said that the hundreds of millions of dollars of economic aid allocated to Niger by the United States are at risk, unless a democratic government is restored. Both expressed their support for Bazoum, who is still under arrest, and called for his immediate release. Meanwhile, the situation in the country is still confused, and there is some concern about what will happen next.

Niger is located in north-western Africa, has about 25 million inhabitants and is part of the sub-Saharan region of the Sahel, very unstable due to the presence and activities of jihadist groups, some of which are affiliated with the Islamic State or al Qaeda . Wednesday’s coup d’état is the seventh in a Central and West African country since 2020: the most recent were in Mali and Burkina Faso, from which Western military forces engaged in the fight against jihadist terrorism have gradually withdrawn.

Niger had remained one of the few countries in the area still governed by a president close to Western governments, and for this reason it was considered a sort of “last hope” of the West for the fight against jihadism in that part of the continent. In recent times, other military coups in West African countries have been favored by the presence of the Wagner group, the pro-Nazi mercenary company engaged in the war in Ukraine, at least until the recent attempted military uprising last June in Russia. In some situations the Wagner group’s support for African countries was direct, with training and the supply of weapons, in others it was limited to proposing future economic support.

